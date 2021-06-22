Whether you're taking them to improve your heart health, your longevity, or just want to add essential nutrients to your diet, supplements are a part of countless people's daily routines. However, not every supplement is all it's cracked up to be. In fact, if you're taking specific supplements from one brand, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has a new warning for you—and not heeding it could put your health in harm's way. Read on to discover if you need to stop taking these supplements now.

The FDA announced a recall of supplements from Bea Lydecker's Naturals.

On June 22, the FDA announced that Bea Lydecker's Naturals, Inc. was recalling six types of supplements in a variety of pill count sizes. The supplements subject to the recall were sold through the Bea Lydecker website, in healthcare settings, to wholesalers, and at brick-and-mortar stores between June 2019 and June 2021.

Six types of supplements are being recalled in total.

The recalled supplements were all sold under the Living Free brand. The affected supplements include Living Free Adult Extra vitamins in 100-capsule and 500-capsule bottles; Living Free Heart/Blood Vessel supplements in 100-capsule and 500-capsule bottles; Living Free Immune supplements in 100-capsule and 500-capsule bottles; Living Free Lung & Joint Congestion supplements in 100-capsule and 500-capsule bottles; Living Free Nerve & Muscle Herbal supplements in 100-capsule and 500-capsule bottles; and Living Free Nerve & Muscle Plus Cetyl-Myristoleate supplements in 180-capsule and 500-capsule bottles.

The recalled products are packed in white plastic bottles with threaded lids, but are not printed with expiration dates, lot numbers, or UPC numbers.

The supplements were pulled due to undisclosed ingredients.

The recalled Living Free supplements were pulled from the market due to incorrect labeling. The ingredients lists for the affected supplements specify that they contain lecithin in their formulas, when in fact they contain soy lecithin, which may cause serious health issues among individuals with soy allergies or sensitivities. According to a 2019 investigation published in the journal JAMA Network Open, soy allergies are thought to affect approximately 1.5 million U.S. adults, and can result in health issues ranging from abdominal pain to anaphylaxis.

Soy is also among the "big 8" allergens, which the FDA has identified as the most common allergens. The others are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and wheat. In 2004, the FDA passed the Food Allergen Label and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA), which requires food manufacturers to disclose the presence or potential presence of any of the aforementioned allergens in the packaged products, which Bea Lydecker's Naturals, Inc. failed to do.

If you have the supplements at home, you can return them for a refund.

While no adverse health reactions related to the consumption of the recalled supplements had been reported as of the recall date of June 22, anyone with a soy allergy who is in possession of the affected supplements should return them to their point of purchase for a full refund.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can call Beatrice C. Lydecker-Hayford, the owner of Bea Lydecker's Naturals, Inc., at 800-258-8589, or get in contact via email at Bealydecker@ccgmail.net.

