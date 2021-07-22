If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.

RELATED: If You Use This Medication, Talk to Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Says.

The FDA announced the recall of Miss Slim weight loss supplements.

On July 22, the FDA announced the recall of "all lots and all presentations" of Miss Slim dietary supplements, manufactured by HIS.

The supplements were sold on the Miss Slim website in packages of 10 and 30 and can be identified by UPC numbers 742137605030 and 609728434472, respectively.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The supplements are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.

The Miss Slim pills were recalled after it was discovered that they may contain sibutramine, a drug once approved by the FDA for weight loss that has since been taken off the market. The inclusion of sibutramine in the Miss Slim pills, combined with the formula's other ingredients, makes the pills an unapproved new drug, thus making it subject to recall by the FDA. Sibutramine, once sold as prescription drug Meridia, was withdrawn from use in the U.S. after it was discovered that it may increase users' risk of non-fatal cardiovascular events by as much as 16 percent.

Prior to the recall being issued, the FDA cautioned customers against purchasing or using supplements from the company. On June 4, 2021, the FDA issued a public notification announcing the presence of sibutramine in Miss Slim supplements.

If you have the supplements at home, do not take them.

While, at the time the recall was issued, there had been no reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the supplements, the Miss Slim recall notice acknowledges that, "Products containing sibutramine pose a threat to consumers because sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke."

If you purchased the recalled Miss Slim supplements, do not use them. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Miss Slim at msslimusa@gmail.com. Manufacturer HIS will also be reaching out to customers via the Miss Slim website to initiate the return of the recalled products. If you purchased the affected supplements and think you may be experiencing symptoms associated with their use, contact a healthcare provider.

This isn't the first time the FDA has found sibutramine in weight loss supplements.

Though the contamination of the Miss Slim supplements may seem shocking, the case is hardly unique.

In December 2020, the FDA issued a consumer warning that numerous non-prescription weight loss and male enhancement supplements sold online were found to be tainted with prescription medications including sibutramine, as well as the active ingredients in antidepressants and erectile dysfunction medications, among others. If you believe you have experienced health problems associated with these or any other supplements, prescriptions, medical devices, or other goods that fall under FDA regulation you can report them to FDA MedWatch, the FDA's safety reporting program.

RELATED: If You're Prescribed Either of These Medications, Don't Use Them, FDA Says.