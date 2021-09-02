If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.

Step2 has just recalled one of its learning towers.

On Sept. 2, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 1,604 Step2 StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers, which were sold through the Step2 website and Amazon to customers in the U.S. and Canada for about $100.

The recalled towers, which are white and have a gray tray with two cupholders, can be identified by manufacturer codes 10-2020, 3-2021, and 5-2021, which are printed on the removable seat/step, and the model number 4134 on the bottom of the tower.

The product presents a serious safety risk.

The learning tower, which can be used as both a step stool and seat for young children, was recalled due to the potential safety hazard it poses to those who use it.

At the time the recall was announced, Step2 had received 20 reports of the tower's steps or storage trays detaching, making users susceptible to a fall. Step2 received one report of a child falling from the tower and suffering bruises.

If you have the learning tower at home, stop using it.

If you purchased the recalled learning tower, stop using it immediately. Customers who purchased the learning tower from Step2 directly should contact the company at 800-347-8372 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or via the company's recall page for information about receiving a refund or store credit. Those who purchased the learning tower on Amazon can receive an Amazon gift card as reimbursement.

The company recalled another one of its products in 2020.

This isn't the first time a Step2 product has been recalled recently.

On Feb. 27, 2020, the CPSC announced the recall of approximately 17,000 Step2 Little Helper's toy shopping carts after Step2 received 22 reports of the baskets on the carts breaking, thus presenting a laceration hazard to users. No injuries had been reported at the time the recall was announced.

