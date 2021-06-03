These States Are the Furthest From the White House's Vaccination Goal

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has given plenty of reasons to be optimistic lately. A sustained drop in cases has brought the national daily average down to its lowest levels since April of 2020 as vaccinations continue to roll out to more of the population. But as July 4 approaches, there are still a few states lagging far behind the White House's vaccination goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot before the national holiday.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12 states have so far reached the milestone set by President Joe Biden in early May, with several others trailing within just a few percentage points of achieving the goal. But figures in places that have managed to administer the most vaccines are in stark contrast to other areas of the U.S., including some states that have administered one dose of vaccine to less than 50 percent of their population.

On a national scale, CDC data shows that 162,272,565 people above the age of 18—or 62.9 percent of the adult population—have received at least one dose as of June 2. But as one expert pointed out, there's more to the numbers than statistics might suggest.

"You reach a certain rate nationally, which looks excellent and would really suggest that you are in a place to reduce the likelihood of infectious spread, but that can be misleading," Marcus Plescia, MD, the chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told The New York Times.

"You still have these significant pockets and states where the rates of immunity are much lower," he added. "So we could have another wave pop up."

Read on to see which states are the furthest from reaching the White House's vaccination goal. They're ranked by the percentages of people over 18 who are either partially or fully vaccinated as of June 3, according to data from the CDC reported by The Times.

6 West Virginia

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 49 percent

5 Tennessee

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 49 percent

4 Wyoming

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 47 percent

3 Louisiana

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 46 percent

2 Alabama

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 46 percent

1 Mississippi

Percent of people over 18 who have received at least one shot: 44 percent

