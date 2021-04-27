Health

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Despite a significant drop in national case numbers, these places are still seeing cases climb.

By Zachary Mack
April 27, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
April 27, 2021

Conditions are continuing to improve in the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. Despite a sudden decline in daily vaccinations, a short national spike in cases appears to have turned around, with numbers dropping this week across the country. But not everywhere has been so fortunate: According to data from The Washington Post, a few states are still seeing significant COVID surges right now that defy the national trend. Read on to see which places are being hit the hardest, and for more on what fighting COVID going forward might look like, Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine.

National case numbers in the U.S. saw a major improvement over the past seven days, with a 16 percent drop in new daily cases, according to data from The Post as of Apr. 27. But while the overall number of states with increasing cases dropped significantly during the same period, there are still four that have seen numbers climb 10 percent or more.

The news comes as vaccination rates nationwide continued their recent sustained drop, down to 2.86 million daily administered doses from a peak of 3.38 million on Mar. 31, The New York Times reports. During a virtual event hosted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health on Apr. 26, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID advisor, remained optimistic about the current trajectory of the pandemic, saying "literally within a few weeks, we're going to start to see a turning around of the dynamics."

"If you're waiting for classic measles-like herd immunity, that's going to be a while before we get there," he explained, according to CNBC. "But that doesn't mean we're not going to have a significant diminution in the number of infections per day and a significant diminution in all of the parameters, namely hospitalizations and deaths."

Read on to find out which states have seen COVID case spikes of more than 10 percent in the past seven days, according to Apr. 27 data from The Washington Post. And for more on what not to do when getting your shot, There's a 50 Percent Chance You'll Make This Mistake When Getting Vaccinated.

4
Alabama

birmingham, alabama, skyline
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 11

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 11 percent

And for more on the latest with breakthrough infections, The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common.

3
Wyoming

Grand Teton National Park wyoming
Oomka / Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 11

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 13 percent

And for more on certain side effects from the shots, This Vaccine Side Effect Could Mean You Already Had COVID, New Study Says.

2
Arizona

Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 10

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

And for more COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

1
Oregon

The skyline of Portland, Oregon at dusk
iStock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 19

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percent

And for more on where you still shouldn't go after your shots, The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Woman putting on mask
    Woman putting on mask
    Health

    Vaccinated People Need a Mask Outside for This

    This is the only time they need a mask outdoors.

  • Avalon Young at the "American Idol" finalists party in February 2016
    Avalon Young at the "American Idol" finalists party in February 2016
    Culture

    "American Idol" Star Shares Cancer Journey

    Avalon Young has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

  • Two male friends enjoying drinks while spending the day together at home
    Two male friends enjoying drinks while spending the day together at home
    Health

    Don't Drink More Than This After Your Vaccine

    It could reduce the shot's efficacy.

  • Man getting COVID vaccine
    Man getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    Wait 2 Weeks After Your Shot to Start This Med

    Experts say it could impact the vaccine's efficacy.

  • A young woman smell a bottle of essential oils
    A young woman smell a bottle of essential oils
    Health

    If You Smell This, Your Risk of Seizures May Be High

    A new study finds there could be a link.

  • NBC sign outside SNL studio
    NBC sign outside SNL studio
    Culture

    "SNL" Has a Controversial Upcoming Host

    Some of the show's stars are not happy about it.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group