These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Conditions are continuing to improve in the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. Despite a sudden decline in daily vaccinations, a short national spike in cases appears to have turned around, with numbers dropping this week across the country. But not everywhere has been so fortunate: According to data from The Washington Post, a few states are still seeing significant COVID surges right now that defy the national trend. Read on to see which places are being hit the hardest, and for more on what fighting COVID going forward might look like, Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine.

National case numbers in the U.S. saw a major improvement over the past seven days, with a 16 percent drop in new daily cases, according to data from The Post as of Apr. 27. But while the overall number of states with increasing cases dropped significantly during the same period, there are still four that have seen numbers climb 10 percent or more.

The news comes as vaccination rates nationwide continued their recent sustained drop, down to 2.86 million daily administered doses from a peak of 3.38 million on Mar. 31, The New York Times reports. During a virtual event hosted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health on Apr. 26, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID advisor, remained optimistic about the current trajectory of the pandemic, saying "literally within a few weeks, we're going to start to see a turning around of the dynamics."

"If you're waiting for classic measles-like herd immunity, that's going to be a while before we get there," he explained, according to CNBC. "But that doesn't mean we're not going to have a significant diminution in the number of infections per day and a significant diminution in all of the parameters, namely hospitalizations and deaths."

Read on to find out which states have seen COVID case spikes of more than 10 percent in the past seven days, according to Apr. 27 data from The Washington Post. And for more on what not to do when getting your shot, There's a 50 Percent Chance You'll Make This Mistake When Getting Vaccinated.

4 Alabama

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 11

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 11 percent

3 Wyoming

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 11

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 13 percent

2 Arizona

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 10

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

1 Oregon

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 19

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percent

