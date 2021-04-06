These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

It's not every day that breaking a pandemic record is good news, but on April 3, the U.S. reported that it had administered over four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a 24 hour period, CNN reports. But even as this brought the seven-day average up to over 3 million shots being given daily, officials continued to warn that conditions were still troubling in some areas as cases continued to increase. And according to data from The Washington Post, this includes the 10 states that have seen significant surges in COVID cases over the last week of 15 percent or more. Read on to see where infections have jumped the most, and for more on pandemic predictions, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.

The daily national average of new cases per 100,000 people is down to two percent from the 12 percent reported seven days ago, data shows from The Post, as of April 6. But 26 states reported an overall increase in the same time period, with 10 showing a significant jump of 15 percent or more over the past week.

During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on April 4, Michael Osterholm, MD, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned that despite the optimistic outlook held by many, the situation on the ground was beginning to look like "a category five hurricane status with regard to the rest of the world."

He also warned that a new hurdle had emerged in the fight against COVID-19: Children becoming infected. "This B.1.1.7 variant is a brand new ballgame," Osterholm said of the highly contagious strain that was discovered in the U.K. in December and has now been reported in all 50 states.

"Unlike the previous strains of the virus, we didn't see children under eighth grade get infected often, or they were not frequently very ill. They didn't transmit to the rest of the community," he explained. "B.1.1.7 turns that on its head. These kids now are really major challenges in terms of how they transmit."

Read on to find out which states are currently seeing COVID cases surge more than 15 percent since last week, according to April 6 data from The Washington Post, and for more on PPE predictions, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said Exactly When We Won't Need Masks Anymore.

10 North Dakota

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 141

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 15 percent

9 Washington

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 96

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 15 percent

8 Illinois

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 151

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 16 percent

7 Ohio

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 118

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent

6 Arizona

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 61

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent

5 Oregon

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 69

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 21 percent

4 Michigan

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 471

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 30 percent

3 Maine

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: TK

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up TK percent

2 Alaska

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 224

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 59 percent

1 Nebraska

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 175

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 70 percent

