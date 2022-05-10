These Are the 10 States Where COVID Is Surging Right Now

It wasn't until nearly two years into the pandemic that the arrival of the Omicron variant pushed COVID numbers to their highest points yet. The peak reached on Jan. 14 saw a national average of nearly 808,000 new cases daily before entering a steady and sustained drop that would last for months, according to data from The Washington Post. But unfortunately, recent weeks have seen national cases trend upward once again, with some states seeing COVID infections already surging as experts warn of new subvariants that could create yet another national spike.

Recent health figures show that the national seven-day average of new COVID cases has risen 18 percent to 21 per 100,000 people over the past week. And while these figures remain far below the records set during Omicron's winter spike, experts are now cautioning that infections could rise on a national level if the virus evolves again.

"A full surge over the summer is going to be really dependent on a variant fully emerging. That tends to be the biggest trigger that will send us into a surge," Keri Althoff, PhD, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told USA Today. "Those transmissible variants are good at finding pockets of unvaccinated people, and those people are more at risk of hospitalization and death."

Other officials echoed the warnings that we likely hadn't seen the last surprise from the virus—especially if history is any indication. "You know, if you take a step back and look at the last two winters, we've had relatively large surges of infections," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said during a May 8 appearance on ABC's This Week. "We're looking at a range of models, both internal and external models. And what they're predicting is that if we don't get ahead of this thing, we're going to have a lot of waning immunity, this virus continues to evolve, and we may see a pretty sizable wave of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths this fall and winter."

In a tweet posted later that day, Jha argued for more federal funding to help prevent future waves of infection from bringing hospitalization and death rates from the virus back up with them.

"The bottom line is this: we're at a point in the pandemic where we know how to manage the virus," he wrote. "To keep infections low, to prevent serious illness, and to protect the most vulnerable. And that's our focus right now."

Read on to see which states have experienced COVID surges of more than 50 percent over the past week as of May 10, according to data from The Washington Post.

10 Delaware

New cases in the last seven days: 34 cases per 100,000 people

34 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 53 percent

The daily average of COVID-19 cases in Delaware has been on the rise recently. The community spread level in Kent County—one of three counties in the state—is currently listed as "medium," with a total of 216.8 new cases reported per 100,000 people as of May 9, according to COVID Act Now.

9 Mississippi

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

8 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 55 percent

The latest spike in Mississippi has seen a drastic jump in recent days, with the state's daily average having jumped 243 percent over the past two weeks to 241 as of May 9, according to The Times. Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths have not followed suit and are still decreasing.

8 Louisiana

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

8 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 59 percent

Rising case counts in Louisiana come as hospitalizations begin to show signs of creeping upwards. The state's daily average had ticked up four percent over the past two weeks to 61 as of May 9, according to The Times. Fortunately, deaths have decreased 28 percent to a daily average of three over the same period.

7 Connecticut

New cases in the last seven days: 42 cases per 100,000 people

42 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 59 percent

During an update on May 9, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont reported that the state's positive test rate was 11.3 percent for the past seven days. The number of patients hospitalized from COVID had also increased by 46 to a total of 276 over the same dates.

6 Iowa

New cases in the last seven days: 13 cases per 100,000 people

13 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 61 percent

Cases have been on the rise in Iowa since late March when the state saw its lowest infection rate of the pandemic of about 70 new cases per day, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports. Unfortunately, hospitalizations are also up 25 percent in the state over the past two weeks to a daily average of 98 as of May 9, according to The Times.

5 Idaho

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

7 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 65 percent

As of May 9, the positive test rate in Idaho was 6.5 percent, according to COVID Act Now. Three counties—Washington, Adams, and Payette—were also listed as the "yellow" medium level of community spread.

4 Arizona

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

8 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 66 percent

As COVID cases rise again in Arizona, the state's positive test rate was reported to be 8 percent as of May 9, according to COVID Act Now. And while hospitalizations remain relatively flat over the past two weeks, deaths have increased 721 percent to a daily average of 34 on May 9, according to The Times.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Utah

New cases in the last seven days: 14 cases per 100,000 people

14 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 90 percent

The recent COVID-19 spike in Utah has also been followed by a rise a seven percent rise in hospitalizations over the past two weeks to a daily average of 75, according to The Times. In addition, both Summit and Grand County are currently listed at the "yellow" medium community transmission level with a statewide positive test rate of 13.4 percent as of May 9, according to COVID Act Now.

2 Michigan

New cases in the last seven days: 48 cases per 100,000 people

48 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 131 percent

Michigan posted a positive test rate of 15.8 percent as of May 9, according to COVID Act Now. Grand Traverse County was also listed as the "orange" high community transmission level for the virus, meaning that the use of face masks is now recommended while in indoor public spaces or taking public transportation.

1 South Carolina

New cases in the last seven days: 15 cases per 100,000 people

15 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 147 percent

The latest significant rise in COVID cases isn't the only statistic going up in South Carolina. According to federal hospital data as of May 8 analyzed by USA Today, statewide hospitalizations from the virus rose to 329 from 290 and 180 four weeks ago. Deaths last week also increased to 82 from 33 the week prior.

