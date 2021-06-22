These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The national daily average of new COVID cases in the U.S. continues to drop, albeit at a slower pace than the sustained drop seen over April and May, according to The New York Times. The White House also announced on June 21 that more than 150 million Americans—or roughly 46 percent of the American population—had been fully vaccinated against the disease. But as overall vaccination rates continue to stagnate, certain states are seeing COVID surges reappear, according to data from The Washington Post.

Despite the continuously dropping rates on a national level, top health officials have expressed concern that not all areas of the U.S. were primed to keep seeing infection numbers head downward. During a press briefing on June 17, Jeffrey Zients, the White House Covid-19 Response Team coordinator, warned that "the low vaccination rates in some communities is an even bigger concern now that we face the threat of a new, more dangerous variant, including specifically the Delta variant."

Some experts now believe that the new variant, which is believed to spread 40 to 60 percent more efficiently than even the highly contagious Alpha variant that caused the spring surge across the U.S., is now poised to become the dominant strain of virus nationwide. But while preliminary studies have shown that currently available vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, some warn that areas struggling to innoculate a significant portion of their population might see even worse case increases in the coming weeks and months.

"There still are big portions of the country where the rates of vaccination are quite low," Jeremy Luban, MD, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, told NPR. "And, in fact, the Helix paper shows that this Delta variant is increasing in frequency—the speed at which it's increasing in frequency is greatest in those areas where vaccination rates are lowest," he added, referencing variant tracking data.

According to scientists who are helping the CDC chart the virus's next potential path, it appears that the next phase of the pandemic may affect different parts of the U.S. unevenly. "For the most part, it's a moderate resurgence," Justin Lessler, PhD, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University who is helping coordinate the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, told NPR. "We're not having massive epidemics at a national level, but we have this kind of continuation of the virus just sticking around and keeping us on our toes. And in specific places, there could be substantial epidemics still."

As of June 22, there are currently five jurisdictions that are reporting double-digit increases to their seven-day average of new COVID cases. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post.

5 Oklahoma

New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 11 percent

4 Nebraska

New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 11 percent

3 Missouri

New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 18 percent

2 New Mexico

New cases in the last seven days: 5 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 18 percent

1 Nevada

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 24 percent