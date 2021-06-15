Health

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges

The long run of decreasing national cases was also snapped as figures plateaued.

By Zachary Mack
June 15, 2021
After weeks of decline, the national seven-day average of new COVID cases in the U.S. stopped dropping and begun to plateau around June 8, according to The New York Times. The news comes as the national vaccination rate has also slowed, with close to one-third of Americans now saying they were hesitant to get their shots. But even as the two important figures flatline, certain states are already seeing some of the worst COVID surges reemerge, according to data from The Washington Post.

While the national daily COVID case average is still down 18 percent over the past two weeks to 14,020, the past seven days have seen its downward trajectory lose steam, according to The Times. Now, some health experts are beginning to warn that a new threat could send cases shooting back upwards.

During an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on June 13, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, said that the Delta variant first discovered in India is now jeopardizing the progress that's been made in beating back the pandemic. "It's going to continue to spread. It's concerning. It appears to be more transmissible," Gottlieb warned.

"Right now, in the United States, it's about 10 percent of infections. It's doubling every two weeks," he said, adding that the variant was likely to become the dominant strain across the nation." Gottlieb predicted that certain states would be more likely to see COVID surges in the coming months as a result, warning: "I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination, particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low, there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant."

As of June 15, there are currently five jurisdictions that are reporting double-digit increases to their seven-day average of new COVID cases. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post.

5
California

cityscape photo of a bridge and river in San Francisco, California at night
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 10 percent

4
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 11 percent

3
Utah

cityscape photo of Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 16 percent

2
Missouri

The skyline of Kansas City, Missouri at sunset.
iStock

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 40 percent

1
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
Shutterstock

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

Percent increase in the last seven days: 42 percent

