Health

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The spread of the Delta variant is fueling concerns for certain areas.

By Zachary Mack
July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021
By Zachary Mack
July 6, 2021

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.

The 4th of July holiday also marked the passing of the White House's self-imposed deadline to get at least one dose of vaccine in 70 percent of the adult American population, which it fell short of by 3 percent. This has led some health officials to caution that parts of the U.S. have been left vulnerable to spikes in cases, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant recently became the most common strain of the virus in circulation.

"We have a big country with disparity in the willingness to be vaccinated," Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on July 4. "So there are some states where the level of vaccination of individuals is 35 percent or less. Under those circumstances, you might expect to see spikes in certain regions, in certain states, cities, or counties."

"Those regions of America which are highly vaccinated…have a low level of dynamics of infection. And in some places, some states, some cities, some areas, where the level of vaccination is low and the level of virus dissemination is high [is] where you're going to see the spikes," Fauci warned.

When asked if people in certain areas needed to revert to wearing face masks, Fauci suggested that PPE was worth considering for some. "If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, 'When I'm in that area where there's a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection. Even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective,'" he said.

Unfortunately, some places have already seen infections begin to rise. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post as of July 6.

11
Michigan

The skyline of Detroit, Michigan at dusk
iStock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 30 percent

10
Missouri

city skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 17 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 30 percent

9
Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
Shutterstock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 31 percent

8
Tennessee

The skyline of Nashville, Tennessee
iStock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 31 percent

7
Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
iStock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 31 percent

6
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 10 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 42 percent

5
Delaware

the Christina River and Brandywine Creek in downtown Wilmington, Delaware
iStock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 3 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 42 percent

4
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
Shutterstock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 17 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 43 percent

3
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 55 percent

2
Alaska

An aerial view of Juneau and the Gastineau Channel from Mount Roberts.
iStock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 56 percent

1
Nebraska

cityscape photo of Omaha, Nebraska in the afternoon
Shutterstock
  • New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people
  • Percent increase in the last seven days: 95 percent
Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
