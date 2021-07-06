These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.

The 4th of July holiday also marked the passing of the White House's self-imposed deadline to get at least one dose of vaccine in 70 percent of the adult American population, which it fell short of by 3 percent. This has led some health officials to caution that parts of the U.S. have been left vulnerable to spikes in cases, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant recently became the most common strain of the virus in circulation.

"We have a big country with disparity in the willingness to be vaccinated," Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on July 4. "So there are some states where the level of vaccination of individuals is 35 percent or less. Under those circumstances, you might expect to see spikes in certain regions, in certain states, cities, or counties."

"Those regions of America which are highly vaccinated…have a low level of dynamics of infection. And in some places, some states, some cities, some areas, where the level of vaccination is low and the level of virus dissemination is high [is] where you're going to see the spikes," Fauci warned.

When asked if people in certain areas needed to revert to wearing face masks, Fauci suggested that PPE was worth considering for some. "If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, 'When I'm in that area where there's a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection. Even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective,'" he said.

Unfortunately, some places have already seen infections begin to rise. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst COVID surges right now, according to data from The Washington Post as of July 6.

RELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant.

11 Michigan

New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people

2 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 30 percent

10 Missouri

New cases in the last seven days: 17 cases per 100,000 people

17 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 30 percent

RELATED: If You Got This One Vaccine, Get a Booster Now, Virus Expert Warns.

9 Louisiana

New cases in the last seven days: 9 cases per 100,000 people

9 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 31 percent

8 Tennessee

New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people

2 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 31 percent

RELATED: Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have These 3 Things in Common, Study Shows.

7 Mississippi

New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 people

6 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 31 percent

6 Florida

New cases in the last seven days: 10 cases per 100,000 people

10 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 42 percent

RELATED: If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects.

5 Delaware

New cases in the last seven days: 3 cases per 100,000 people

3 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 42 percent

4 Arkansas

New cases in the last seven days: 17 cases per 100,000 people

17 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 43 percent

RELATED: If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing.

3 South Carolina

New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people

4 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 55 percent

2 Alaska

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

7 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 56 percent

RELATED: If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says.

1 Nebraska