These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

RELATED: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long.

Last week, on July 6, the seven-day average of COVID cases in the U.S. was 12,696, per The Washington Post. As of July 13, the caseload has almost doubled to 23,369. NBC reports that Jay Butler, MD, the deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said during a call that "after several weeks of declining numbers of cases, followed by a long plateau, we are seeing an increase in the number of cases in many parts of the country now." He added that hospitalization rates are also beginning to climb.

Per NBC, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a press briefing last week that he expects that the number of COVID cases will continue to grow as long as there's a significant number of people in the U.S. who are unvaccinated.

CNN shared an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University and the CDC published on July 12 that showed cases are highest in states with low vaccination rates. According to the analysis, the average daily rate over the past week in states where less than half of residents are vaccinated is three times higher than the rate of cases in states that have vaccinated more than half of their residents.

Deaths could also rise along with case numbers. On July 4, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, told NBC's Chuck Todd that the majority of COVID deaths are preventable since they're largely unvaccinated people. "If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated," Fauci said in an appearance on Meet the Press. "When you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The highly infectious Delta variant plays a large role in the uptick in cases. "The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new surge in COVID cases and death," World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference on July 12. The Delta variant is currently the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., now accounting for more than 50 percent of new cases, NBC News reports. Tedros expects the Delta variant will also "soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide."

To find out which states are seeing more than a 100 percent surge in COVID cases as of July 13, according to data from The Washington Post, read on.

RELATED: If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant.

7 Minnesota

New cases in the last seven days: 3 cases per 100,000 people

3 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 111 percent

6 Kansas

New cases in the last seven days: 13 cases per 100,000 people

13 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 114 percent

5 Massachusetts

New cases in the last seven days: 2 cases per 100,000 people

2 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 125 percent

4 Vermont

New cases in the last seven days: 1 case per 100,000 people

1 case per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 125 percent

3 Florida

New cases in the last seven days: 26 cases per 100,000 people

26 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 149 percent

2 Alabama

New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 people

11 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 187 percent

1 Tennessee

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

7 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 385 percent

RELATED: If You Got This One Vaccine, Get a Booster Now, Virus Expert Warns.