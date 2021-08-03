As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Prevention (CDC) data, the national seven-day average rose to 72,790 new vaccinations on July 30. This surpasses last summer's peak average of around 68,700, but that was months before vaccines became widely available to the public.

"While we desperately want to be done with this pandemic, COVID-19 is clearly not done with us and so, our battle must last a little longer," Rochelle Walensky, MD, CDC director, said during a White House COVID briefing on August 2 while discussing the national surge. "This is hard. This is heavy. But, we are in this together. And as we learn more about COVID, we continue to rely on proven ways to protect ourselves, our children, and our loved ones."

Other public health officials also took to the airwaves to share Walensky's outlook. During an appearance on CBS This Morning on August 2, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, said that he was "deeply concerned" about the current outbreak and national rise in cases.

"I think what we see time and time again … with COVID-19 is that it's going to throw curveballs at us," Murthy said, pointing out that the Delta variant "is the latest curveball" to affect the pandemic's trajectory. "And what we have to be ready to do is increase our vaccination pace while we are using mitigation measures, including wearing masks," he added.

But while cases are higher nationally than they've been in a year, certain places have seen infections jump more in the last seven days than others. Read on to discover which states are seeing more than a 75 percent surge in COVID cases over the past week as of August 3, according to data from The Washington Post.

12 Pennsylvania

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

8 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 75 percent

11 North Dakota

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

8 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 77 percent

10 Maryland

New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 people

8 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 79 percent

9 Texas

New cases in the last seven days: 32 cases per 100,000 people

32 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 81 percent

8 Tennessee

New cases in the last seven days: 33 cases per 100,000 people

33 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 82 percent

7 Rhode Island

New cases in the last seven days: 15 cases per 100,000 people

15 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 84 percent

6 Montana

New cases in the last seven days: 16 cases per 100,000 people

16 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 84 percent

5 Delaware

New cases in the last seven days: 12 cases per 100,000 people

12 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 86 percent

4 Connecticut

New cases in the last seven days: 12 cases per 100,000 people

12 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 92 percent

3 South Carolina

New cases in the last seven days: 37 cases per 100,000 people

37 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 97 percent

2 New Hampshire

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

7 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 117 percent

1 Wisconsin

New cases in the last seven days: 15 cases per 100,000 people

15 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 119 percent

