COVID-19 levels in the U.S. have begun to plateau after months of decline. Over the past seven days, the national daily average has essentially remained unchanged, showing only a one percent dip to nine cases per 100,000 people as of April 5, according to data from The Washington Post. Now, as the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant continues to spread, certain states are seeing COVID surges ahead of what some officials fear may become a more widespread problem in the coming weeks.

During a public address on March 30, President Joe Biden warned that the trajectory of the pandemic was shifting just as federal funding for COVID treatments and vaccines was beginning to run out, saying: "Cases are ticking up as we thought they might."

The President cautioned the public that even though the virus didn't pose the same threat it did when it first appeared, it was still too soon to stop playing defense. "Because of the strategy we executed over the past year on vaccinations, testing, treatments, and more, we're now in a new moment in this pandemic. It does not mean that COVID-19 is over. It means that COVID-19 no longer controls our lives," Biden warned.

News of the funding shortage comes a week after the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant was declared the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the viral offshoot is now responsible for 72 percent of genetically sequenced COVID-19 infections stateside.

Read on to see which states have experienced COVID surges of more than 30 percent over the past week as of April 5, according to data from The Washington Post.

7 New Jersey

New cases in the last seven days: 15 cases per 100,000 people

15 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 43 percent

The recent COVID-19 spike in New Jersey has set the average daily cases in the state up 10 percent from where they were a month ago. But data also shows that hospitalizations have dropped dramatically from the 6,089 reported at the height of the Omicron surge on Jan. 10 to 379 on April 4.

6 Hawaii

New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 people

11 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 51 percent

Just over a week after it became the last state in the nation to drop indoor masking requirements, Hawaii is seeing cases begin to creep back up. Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have decreased 31 and 39 percent over the past two weeks, respectively, as of April 4, according to data from The New York Times.

5 South Carolina

New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people

4 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 53 percent

The most recently available data shows the positive COVID test rate in South Carolina was 1.9 percent as of March 31, according to COVID Act Now. Hospitalizations in the state have also dropped by 25 percent, according to data from The Post.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Mississippi

New cases in the last seven days: 5 cases per 100,000 people

5 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 60 percent

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 443 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend on April 4. To date, the state has seen a total of 795,164 cases and 12,402 deaths from the virus.

3 Utah

New cases in the last seven days: 7 cases per 100,000 people

7 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 113 percent

The recent spike in reported COVID cases in Utah comes as wastewater testing in the state has also shown an increase in the virus.

"We're out of winter now. We're into spring. There's more population movement. There's more people going out and traveling," Nathan LaCross, PhD, the wastewater surveillance program manager with the Utah Department of Health, told local Salt Lake City NBC affiliate KSL-TV. "COVID isn't gone. It's still there. So, my suspicion is that we're just seeing increased transmission due to increased population movement and contact."

2 Nebraska

New cases in the last seven days: 4 cases per 100,000 people

4 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 121 percent

Even as cases more than doubled in Nebraska over the past week, the number of hospitalizations from the virus in the state has dropped. Last week's daily average of 85 patients showed a 23 percent decrease compared to the previous week's average, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

1 Arizona

New cases in the last seven days: 20 cases per 100,000 people

20 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 122 percent

The latest spike in Arizona comes less than one week after Gov. Doug Ducey announced the end of the state's COVID Declaration of Emergency on March 30. It currently ranks third behind Alaska and Vermont for most new cases per capita in the U.S. over the past seven days, according to data from The Post.

…And what's going on in Georgia?

Cases appear to be up in Georgia, but according to the state's health department, this has to do with a backlog of previously unreported COVID tests finally being processed from a large lab. When adjusting for the flood of newly reported cases, numbers appear to be consistent with last week's, The Cobb County Courrier reports.

