These Are the Only 5 States Where COVID Is Spiking

As the second anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, a vast majority of the U.S. is seeing the virus recede to levels not reported since last summer. The sustained seven-week drop in cases has led most places to lift safety precautions such as mask and vaccine mandates. But even as national numbers continue to plummet, grim milestones are still approaching, experts are still urging caution, and COVID cases are still spiking in a handful of states.

The sustained progress still comes as bittersweet news as the number of known COVID-19 deaths hit six million globally on March 7, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And while daily mortalities from the virus are dropping both domestically and internationally, the U.S. is still headed towards one million lost lives of its own with about 960,000 deaths and counting—more than any other country on earth. Even still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that the actual national count is roughly 32 percent higher.

News of states all but dropping COVID safety precautions also comes as a report from two dozen top scientists, doctors, and public health officials released on March 7 warned that the current situation might not be as rosy as many see it.

"While the situation in the country has been improving for several weeks, we are not at the next normal yet," the authors wrote. "In the United States, a country with 330 million people, the transition to the next normal can occur when the National Center of Health Statistics measures the direct mortality from major respiratory illnesses to average 165 deaths per day and 1,150 per week. The death toll from [COVID-19] going into March 2022 is over ten times higher."

Read on to see the only states to have experienced COVID spikes over the past week as of March 8, according to data from The Washington Post.

RELATED: This Is How Long Your Omicron Symptoms Will Last, Doctors Say.

5 Nebraska

New cases in the last seven days: 12 cases per 100,000 people

12 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 12 percent

The latest spike in cases in Nebraska comes as hospitalizations from COVID-19 have continued their steady decline in the state. On March 6, state health officials reported that the number of patients was down 29 percent from the previous week to 191, marking the first time since August the count has been below 200.

However, local hospitals are still struggling with a backlog of delayed procedures and staffing shortages even with the recent progress. "It's going to take months and months to work our way out of that again," Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, told the Omaha World-Herald.

4 Alabama

New cases in the last seven days: 21 cases per 100,000 people

21 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 17 percent

Even as cases rose over the past week in Alabama, the state's positive test rate fell to 4 percent on March 7. This marks the first time since June 25 the number has fallen below the 5 percent benchmark considered for low community spread and a drastic decline from the 45 percent high reported in January.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Connecticut

New cases in the last seven days: 17 cases per 100,000 people

17 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 50 percent

Connecticut's rise in COVID-19 cases comes along with a slight bump in its positive test rate over the weekend from 2.22 percent on March 4 to 2.81 percent on March 7. However, the state also saw its number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 drop by 22 over the same period.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Washington

New cases in the last seven days: 24 cases per 100,000 people

24 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 54 percent

The increase in COVID-19 cases in Washington comes one week after the state was flat on reporting new infections. Still, hospitalizations are down 19 percent over the same period with a current rate of 10 patients per 100,000 people, according to data from The Post.

1 Iowa

New cases in the last seven days: 30 cases per 100,000 people

30 cases per 100,000 people Percent increase in the last seven days: 102 percent

As cases climb in Iowa, COVID-related deaths in the state averaged 12.3 per day as of March 4, according to COVID Act Now. It also showed a seven-day average of 192.9 COVID patients in hospitals as of March 6.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When COVID Restrictions Will Really Be Gone.