These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Spikes Right Now

New cases are still on the rise in these places as national numbers plateau.

By Zachary Mack
March 23, 2021
The national daily average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. may be much lower than it was during its winter peak, but it hasn't been improving in recent weeks. While daily cases have plateaued at a high rate nationally, more than half of all states are seeing increases in cases right now, according to data from The Washington Post. Read on to see which states are having the worst spikes in new COVID cases, and for more on why some top health officials are concerned, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge.

The seven-day national average hasn't changed from last week with 119 new cases per 100,000 people, but data from The Post shows that cases are rising in 30 states as of March 23. This is up from the 23 states that were seeing increases just seven days ago, with more than half of them experiencing significant double-digit percentage increases.

During a White House press briefing on March 22, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that an "avoidable surge" of COVID cases was looming, and it isn't yet safe to remove public health precautions. "We must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer," she said. "We are at a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road, where we as a country must decide which path we are going to take."

Echoing his colleague's concerns, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, pointed out that looking at numbers on a more local level painted a troubling picture. “It is unfortunate but not surprising to me that you are seeing increases in the number of cases per day in areas—cities, states, or regions—even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2 to 3 million per day,” he warned during a press briefing on March 19. “That could be overcome if certain areas pull back prematurely on the mitigation and public health measures that we all talk about.”

Read on to find out which states are seeing the worst COVID spikes right now, according to data from The Washington Post, as of March 23, and for more on when the next major national surge may happen, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.

10
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 135
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent

9
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 109
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent

8
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 109
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

7
Pennsylvania

philadelphia pennsylvania
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 163
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 20 percent

6
North Dakota

An aerial view of downtown Fargo, North Dakota
iStock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 92
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 20 percent

5
Illinois

chicago illinois
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 102
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 22 percent

4
Delaware

cityscape photo of Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 186
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percent

3
South Dakota

sioux falls south dakota
Shutterstock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 150
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 26 percent

2
Hawaii

The skyline of Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii on a sunny day
iStock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 39
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 47 percent

1
Michigan

detroit skyline
iStock
  • New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 230
  • Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 47 percent

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
