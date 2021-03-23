These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Spikes Right Now

The national daily average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. may be much lower than it was during its winter peak, but it hasn't been improving in recent weeks. While daily cases have plateaued at a high rate nationally, more than half of all states are seeing increases in cases right now, according to data from The Washington Post. Read on to see which states are having the worst spikes in new COVID cases, and for more on why some top health officials are concerned, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge.

The seven-day national average hasn't changed from last week with 119 new cases per 100,000 people, but data from The Post shows that cases are rising in 30 states as of March 23. This is up from the 23 states that were seeing increases just seven days ago, with more than half of them experiencing significant double-digit percentage increases.

During a White House press briefing on March 22, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that an "avoidable surge" of COVID cases was looming, and it isn't yet safe to remove public health precautions. "We must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer," she said. "We are at a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road, where we as a country must decide which path we are going to take."

Echoing his colleague's concerns, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, pointed out that looking at numbers on a more local level painted a troubling picture. “It is unfortunate but not surprising to me that you are seeing increases in the number of cases per day in areas—cities, states, or regions—even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2 to 3 million per day,” he warned during a press briefing on March 19. “That could be overcome if certain areas pull back prematurely on the mitigation and public health measures that we all talk about.”

Read on to find out which states are seeing the worst COVID spikes right now, according to data from The Washington Post, as of March 23, and for more on when the next major national surge may happen, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.

10 West Virginia

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 135

135 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent

9 Georgia

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 109

109 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent

8 Montana

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 109

109 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent

7 Pennsylvania

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 163

163 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 20 percent

6 North Dakota

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 92

92 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 20 percent

5 Illinois

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 102

102 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 22 percent

4 Delaware

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 186

186 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percent

3 South Dakota

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 150

150 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 26 percent

2 Hawaii

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 39

39 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 47 percent

1 Michigan

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 230

230 Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 47 percent

