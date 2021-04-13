Health

These 9 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Spikes Right Now

Another nationwide jump in cases is hitting some states worse than others.

By Zachary Mack
April 13, 2021
April 13, 2021

Over the past week, the U.S. has continued to make considerable progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, with forecasters saying that half of the national population will have gotten their first shot by the end of the week (despite the current question about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). But, efficient rollout aside, new cases are still up nationwide. There are close to a dozen states that have seen significant COVID spikes over the past week, according to data from The Washington Post. Read on to see which places are seeing the worst surges, and for more on why numbers may be heading where they are, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge.

The national weekly average of new cases per 100,000 people saw a seven percent jump over the past seven days, data from The Post shows, as of April 13. And on a more local level, more states have seen increases than not, with 35 reporting a rise in their weekly averages compared to last week and nine showing a significant jump of 20 percent or more.

Officials have continued to remind the public that the fight against the pandemic is not yet over, including Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House health adviser, who said it was important that the U.S. doesn't "declare victory prematurely."

"We see so many pulling back on some of the public health measures, the mask mandates, the restaurant opening, the bars, we can't be doing that," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer during an interview on April 12. "We've got to wait a bit longer until we get enough vaccine into people that we will clearly blunt any surge."

Read on to see which states have seen COVID cases spike more than 20 percent in the past seven days, according to April 13 data from The Washington Post, and for more on what still isn't safe after your second shot, check out The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.

9
Arizona

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 73

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 21 percent

8
Illinois

Illinois
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 185

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percent

7
Oregon

city skyline of and the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 87

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 26 percent

6
Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 110

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 26 percent

5
Texas

city skyline of Dallas, Texas at dusk
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 86

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 33 percent

4
Wyoming

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 79

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 38 percent

3
Nevada

cityscape photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada at dusk
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 97

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 43 percent

2
Minnesota

Minnesota
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 291

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 49 percent

1
Oklahoma

cityscape photo of Tulsa, Oklahoma at dusk
New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 95

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 60 percent

