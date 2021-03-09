Health

These 7 States Are Seeing COVID Cases Rise Again

Infections are continuing to rise in certain areas of the U.S.

March 9, 2021
The rate of new daily COVID cases in the U.S. continues to drop ever so slightly as time goes by. Over the past two weeks, the national daily average has plateaued at a high rate most officials view as worrisome. Now, as experts grow increasingly concerned about what the next few weeks might hold, data from The Washington Post shows that certain states are seeing COVID cases rise again. Read on to see which places have infections trending up, and for more on when things may finally go back to normal, check out This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say.

According to The Washington Post, the national seven-day average of daily new COVID cases dipped to 57,485 on March 8, representing nearly a 15 percent drop from the previous seven-day average. And while last week saw more than a dozen states with double-digit percentage point increases in cases, seven saw their numbers rise this week.

Experts have begun warning that while the pace of vaccinations has picked up considerably, the rise of contagious COVID variants has raised concerns that another major spike in cases could be looming. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on March 7, Michael Osterholm, MD, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned that the potential remains for another COVID surge that could likely hit over the next six to 14 weeks.

"Last time I was on your show four weeks ago, the [U.K. strain] B.1.1.7. variants made up about 1-4 percent of the viruses we were seeing in communities across the country," Osterholm told host Chuck Todd. "Today, it's up to 30-40 percent. And what we've seen in Europe, when we hit that 50 percent mark, you see cases surge."

During an event with the National League of Cities on March 8, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), echoed those concerns. "There is so much that's critical riding on the next two months," she warned. "How quickly we will vaccinate versus whether we will have another surge really relies on what happens in March and April."

Read on to find out which states are currently seeing COVID cases climb, according to The Washington Post, as of March 9, and for more on when numbers may start going back up again, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say.

7
Alabama

birmingham alabama
Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 129

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 1 percent

6
North Dakota

An aerial view of downtown Fargo, North Dakota
iStock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 74

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 5 percent

5
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 115

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 5 percent

4
Nebraska

cityscape photos of buildings and streets in Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 108

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 10 percent

3
Arizona

An aerial shot of skyscrapers that make up the skyline of Phoenix, Arizona
iStock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 129

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 13 percent

2
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 110

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 15 percent

1
Vermont

The skyline of Montpelier, Vermont in autumn with brick buildings and a church steeple
iStock

New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 147

Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 35 percent

