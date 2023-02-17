Extra

Gigantic Snakes Fall Through Ceiling Into Bedroom After Owner Hears "Strange Noises"

This video is the stuff of nightmares.

By Ferozan Mast
February 17, 2023
By Ferozan Mast
February 17, 2023

Terrifying footage shows the exact second three gigantic snakes fell through the ceiling of a house into the bedroom, scattering snake catchers who were attempting to trap the reptiles. A team of specialists from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) was onsite to capture what looked like just one snake—but what was waiting for them was much, much worse, the New York Post reported. Here's what the footage shows (warning—it's not for the faint of heart).

Strange Noises Were Heard

FightHaven/Twitter

Residents in a home in Malaysia called in authorities because of what they described as disruptive noises coming from the roof. "They were hearing strange noises above them while sleeping at night," according to a post of the video on Twitter. When the footage starts, it shows one snake caught on a pole but wriggling out again. 

The Ceiling Collapsed

FightHaven/Twitter

One of the snake catchers tapped the roof where the majority of the snake's body was—and that's when the situation got downright scary. The ceiling collapsed, and a tangled mass of three gigantic snakes fell, all writhing together. The crowd of men can be heard (understandably) yelling in shock as the snakes dangled halfway from the ceiling.

Pulled From the Ceiling

FightHaven/Twitter

The snakes tried to slither back up into the ceiling, but the workers jumped into action to stop them. Screams are heard outside the room as the men urge members of the public to back away. Two men—one using a rod and the other his hand—managed to pull one of the snakes down from the ceiling. 

Pulled Out Of the House

FightHaven/Twitter

More people can be heard screaming as the snake is pulled out of the bedroom, writhing as it goes. At one point, the snake wrapped itself around a chair while being pulled out. Several people worked as a team just for the one giant snake. 

RELATED: 36 Latest Bone Chilling Details About the Idaho Murder Case

Burn It To the Ground

FightHaven/Twitter

The video has already been watched over 21 million times by horrified viewers. "I need to know what country this is so I'll never visit," one person wrote. "Well I don't think I'll have a good sleep tonight," said another. "I'd rather have ghosts in my house than this," wrote a third. "Why aren't they running and returning with lots of fire?" another said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson in "Pitch Perfect"
    Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson in "Pitch Perfect"
    Entertainment

    Rebel Wilson Wasn't Allowed to Lose Weight

    Her movie contract forbid it.

  • secret life
    secret life
    Relationships

    5 Signs Your Partner Is Living a Secret Life

    These should send up red flags.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow in Shallow Hal
    Gwyneth Paltrow in Shallow Hal
    Entertainment

    '00s Movies That Wouldn't Get Made Today

    RIP Tom Green's acting career.

  • Fresh vegetables roasting in a clear dish in the oven
    Fresh vegetables roasting in a clear dish in the oven
    Smarter Living

    One Kind of Pyrex Might Shatter in the Oven

    Find out which glass dish is oven-safe.

  • Man sits on the laundry room floor with the washing machine open, looking confused and overwhelmed.
    Man sits on the laundry room floor with the washing machine open, looking confused and overwhelmed.
    Smarter Living

    21 Laundry Mistakes You're Making

    You're doing what with that fabric softener?

  • Black Widow Spider on a web
    Black Widow Spider on a web
    Smarter Living

    5 Ways You're Inviting Black Widows Inside

    These habits may lead them to your home.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group