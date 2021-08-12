Health

If You Do This, You May Have Lower Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Says

Having this one habit means your immune response may be weaker.

By Zachary Mack
August 12, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
August 12, 2021

Effective vaccines work by teaching your body how to fight viral invaders and generating an immune response that creates protective antibodies. But just as people may experience different side effects to their shots, not everyone will see the same level of protection when they're vaccinated. For some, this is the result of medications or medical conditions that make people immunocompromised. But now, a new study has just found that there's one habit that might also lead to lower levels of antibodies being produced when you take the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant.

A new study out of Japan that has not yet been peer-reviewed analyzed blood samples from 378 healthcare workers between the ages of 32 and 54 who had received the Pfizer vaccine three months earlier. Researchers initially found that antibody levels were lower in older individuals, which has been found in previous studies. But after adjusting for age, the team found that the only risk factors that led to lower antibodies were being a male with a current smoking habit.

The study's authors speculate that the difference in lower antibodies between biological sexes might be related to the fact that the smoking rate was twice as high among males as females. They also found that former smokers didn't see a similar reduction in antibodies, concluding that "smoking cessation before vaccination may improve the individual efficacy of the [Pfizer] vaccine."

The study's authors cautioned that the preliminary data is not strong enough to draw a solid link between smoking and vaccination. They argued that further research on the topic would be necessary before any solid conclusions could be made about the connection.

RELATED: If You Got This Vaccine, You May Be More Protected Against Delta.

But the recent study isn't the first to find a potential correlation between smoking and showing lower antibodies post-vaccine. Another observational study published in April in the journal Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews considered 86 healthcare workers from a hospital in Rome who had received the Pfizer vaccine. Blood samples were taken from each participant before their first dose and again one to four weeks after their second dose had been administered to test antibody responses.

The study found that participants with regular smoking habits had fewer antibodies in their systems than nonsmokers, surprising the research team. "We did not expect smoking to be a risk factor for lower antibody titers, as there is virtually zero available evidence suggesting that smoking is associated with reduced response to vaccines," Mikiko Watanabe, MD, PhD, a specialist in endocrinology and metabolism at Sapienza University in Rome, told Healio.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Besides any potential effect smoking may have on COVID-19 vaccines, being a habitual smoker raises your risks for fighting the virus itself, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency warns that "being a current or former cigarette smoker can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. If you currently smoke, quit. If you used to smoke, don't start again. If you've never smoked, don't start."

RELATED: This One Thing Lowers Antibodies After Vaccination—and 6 Million People Do It.

Zachary Mack
Zachary is a freelance writer covering beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Robert De Niro arrives Party at the mayor during the 64th International Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011 in Cannes, France
    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Robert De Niro arrives Party at the mayor during the 64th International Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011 in Cannes, France
    Culture

    Robert De Niro's Grandson Is Acting Now

    He was recently in a major Hollywood movie.

  • Portrait of a woman wearing a face mask on the street and checking her cell phone while outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Portrait of a woman wearing a face mask on the street and checking her cell phone while outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Health

    How Bad Is COVID in Your State?

    There are 26 states in the red, data shows.

  • Paul McCartney 1980
    Paul McCartney 1980
    Culture

    See Paul McCartney's Lookalike Grandson

    Arthur Donald just graduated from Yale.

  • 50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like
    50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like
    Travel

    50 Vintage Photos That Show What Traveling Used to Look Like

    Explore the glamorous age of adventure

  • COVID vaccines
    COVID vaccines
    Health

    Pfizer Says a Delta Booster Would Take This Long

    Here's when you can expect a targeted vaccine.

  • A senior woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    A senior woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    Health

    The FDA Will Make This Major Vaccine Announcement

    Sources say a big change is coming soon.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group