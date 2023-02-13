Extra

Mother Forces Psychiatric Check-Ups For 38-Year-Old Son Because He Is Single

Doctor turned the tables.

By Ferozan Mast
February 13, 2023
By Ferozan Mast
February 13, 2023

Pressure from parents to find a partner and get married seems to be universal across all cultures—but one mother in China has taken things to serious extremes. Wang (his surname), 38, from Henan, China, is forced by his mother to go for a check-up at a psychiatric hospital every Lunar New Year, because he is still not married.

The mother is increasingly concerned about her son's single status and is convinced there must be some explanation for his situation. Meanwhile, Wang goes along with it to keep her happy, but the whole situation struck a chord with many commenters who have faced similar parental pressure. Here's what they have to say.

Why Are You Still Single?

Shutterstock

The tradition of towing her grown son to a psychiatrist every Lunar New Year started in 2020, with the mother believing he "has something wrong in the head"—because, apparently, that was when his age really became concerning for a single man. This year on February 4, the mother kept the tradition alive and took Wang to Henan Psychiatric Hospital after Lunar New Year to have him looked at.

The mother may not have expected what she heard on this most recent trip. Instead of telling her there was something wrong with Wang, the doctor turned the tables and said the mother was the one who needed help. According to the doctor, she had developed the "forcing her son to marry" disorder.

"Super Old Single Man"

Shutterstock

Wang told the Beijing News he has lived in Beijing for ten years while his family stayed in Henan. He has happily spent the years working as an actor and then a tennis coach. He explained that while he disagreed with his mother's attitude, he didn't want to upset her by refusing to see a doctor. Wang also said that in his rural hometown, he is known as the "super old single man."

Keeping the Mother Happy

Shutterstock

Wang has made it clear he doesn't see his single status as an issue. However, he knows the older generation has different ideas. "I should not be identified as an unmarried person," Wang says. "I am just very busy and haven't met the right person. My mum can't sleep because I don't get married, so I feel quite upset."

RELATED: Man Who Stabbed and Killed His Neighbor Because Her Music "Disturbed" His Scrabble Game

Lunar New Year and Family Pressure

Shutterstock

Wang says in his hometown, he is known as the "super old single man." He also says he can't afford to buy a place in Beijing, so "who would want to marry me?" Young people who live in cities often return to their hometowns for Lunar New Year, and this is when pressure for single people to get married intensifies. One commenter made the point that, "Those who marry casually are the ones with mental problems." Another said, "Why are we acting like sinners in society if we don't get married?"

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • woman is too busy caring about her husband's minor headache to realize she might be having a stroke
    woman is too busy caring about her husband's minor headache to realize she might be having a stroke
    Health

    13 Surprising Stroke Symptoms

    Knowing these could save your life.

  • Jennifer Lawrence falling in the 2013 Oscars
    Jennifer Lawrence falling in the 2013 Oscars
    Entertainment

    Top 6 Most Awkward Oscar Moments

    So bad we can't look away.

  • Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards
    Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards
    Entertainment

    41 Celebrity Names You Always Misspell

    And how to actually get them right the first time.

  • Mother Forces Psychiatric Check-Ups For 38-Year-Old Son Because He Is Single
    Mother Forces Psychiatric Check-Ups For 38-Year-Old Son Because He Is Single
    Extra

    Mother Forces Psychiatric Check-Ups For 38-Year-Old Son Because He Is Single

    Doctor turned the tables.

  • Portrait of a lovely young couple eating chocolate praline together on sofa at home
    Portrait of a lovely young couple eating chocolate praline together on sofa at home
    Smarter Living

    The Best Chocolate Treat for Your Zodiac Sign

    Life just got a little sweeter!

  • ​​Janitor Cleaning Inmate's Cell Gets Locked Inside for 3 Days Without Food
    ​​Janitor Cleaning Inmate's Cell Gets Locked Inside for 3 Days Without Food
    Extra

    ​​Janitor Cleaning Inmate's Cell Gets Locked Inside for 3 Days Without Food

    She survived with only water.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group