Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.

Simple Mills is recalling select batches of its Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers.

On Oct. 7, the FDA announced that Simple Mills had initiated a voluntary recall of certain batches of its Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers.

The crackers, which were sold in individual 4.25-oz. boxes or as part of a three- or six-pack of boxes, can be identified by UPC number 856069005131, which is printed on the bottom of the box. The recalled crackers have best by dates of either 02/12/2022, 02/13/2022, 02/14/2022, or 02/15/2022, which are printed on the top of the box. No other Simple Mills products are affected by the recall.

The crackers were sold at major retailers throughout the United States.

In addition to being sold online and through direct delivery channels, the crackers were sold at multiple major retailers throughout the U.S.

Walmart, Target, Hannaford, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and Harris Teeter have all announced that the recalled crackers are being pulled from their stores; additional retailers may have sold the products at their brick-and-mortar locations or through their websites, as well.

The recall was initiated due potential allergen contamination.

Simple Mills initiated the recall after it was discovered that the brand's Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers may have been placed inside the boxes for the Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers.

The Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers contain milk, a common allergen that is not listed among the ingredients for the Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers. "Some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the recall notice states.

If you have experienced side effects after eating the crackers, contact a healthcare professional.

If you have a milk sensitivity or allergy, do not eat the crackers. At the time the recall was announced, Simple Mills had received one report of a consumer suffering "mild symptoms" after eating the recalled crackers. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Simple Mills Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST or on Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. CST; emails regarding the recall can be addressed to info@simplemills.com .

