If You Have This Seasoning at Home, Throw It Away Now, Makers Say

The right seasoning can infuse your favorite dishes with tons of flavor without loading them with unnecessary fat, calories, or other unhealthy ingredients. Unfortunately, if you're using one particular seasoning right now, you could be adding something even more damaging to your food. A popular seasoning is being pulled from the market over the safety risk it presents and company officials say you shouldn't eat it under any circumstances right now. Read on to find out if you have this seasoning in your cabinet and what to do if you have it at home.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says.

Excalibur Seasoning Company announced the recall of one of its seasonings.

On July 24, Excalibur Seasoning Company of Pekin, Illinois announced the recall of one lot of Haen Meats 1959 House Blend.

The affected seasoning was sold in 6.5-oz. clear plastic shaker bottles and is identifiable by the lot number 107-354 and UPC number 729009768154 printed on the packaging. Customers in receipt of the potentially contaminated products have been identified in Freedom, Holland, Kaukauna, and Oneida, Wisconsin.

The product was pulled from the market over listeria concerns.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during finished product testing that one lot of the seasoning may be contaminated with listeria, a type of pathogenic bacteria, according to a report by WeAreGreenBay.com.

Listeria can cause invasive listeriosis, a type of infection that typically presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and convulsions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms of severe infections typically begin within a month of consumption of contaminated food, although the CDC reports that people with invasive listeriosis may experience symptoms up to 10 weeks after consuming contaminated food.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Listeriosis may be fatal for certain individuals.

While consumption of food contaminated with listeria may result in symptoms similar to food poisoning in otherwise healthy individuals, it may cause some people to become seriously ill. Among newborns, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, listeriosis is more likely to be serious or even fatal, and it may lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or death among pregnant people. If you have consumed the affected seasoning and believe that you have symptoms of listeriosis, contact a medical professional.

If any other items in your kitchen may have come into contact with the potentially contaminated seasoning, it's important to clean those thoroughly according to CDC protocol, or you run the risk of becoming sick again.

If you have the seasoning at home, do not consume it.

While no illnesses related to the Haen Meats 1959 House Blend had been reported at the time the recall notice was issued, Excalibur Seasoning Company recommends that anyone who purchased seasoning from the affected lot throw it away now or return it to the store from which it was purchased. If you have questions about the recall, contact Excalibur Seasoning at 309-347-1221 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, USDA Warns.