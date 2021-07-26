Health

If You Have This Seasoning at Home, Throw It Away Now, Makers Say

This popular seasoning could be putting your health in harm's way and should not be consumed.

By Sarah Crow
July 26, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
July 26, 2021

The right seasoning can infuse your favorite dishes with tons of flavor without loading them with unnecessary fat, calories, or other unhealthy ingredients. Unfortunately, if you're using one particular seasoning right now, you could be adding something even more damaging to your food. A popular seasoning is being pulled from the market over the safety risk it presents and company officials say you shouldn't eat it under any circumstances right now. Read on to find out if you have this seasoning in your cabinet and what to do if you have it at home.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says.

Excalibur Seasoning Company announced the recall of one of its seasonings.

mean seasoning steak
Shutterstock / Christian Arfsten

On July 24, Excalibur Seasoning Company of Pekin, Illinois announced the recall of one lot of Haen Meats 1959 House Blend.

The affected seasoning was sold in 6.5-oz. clear plastic shaker bottles and is identifiable by the lot number 107-354 and UPC number 729009768154 printed on the packaging. Customers in receipt of the potentially contaminated products have been identified in Freedom, Holland, Kaukauna, and Oneida, Wisconsin.

The product was pulled from the market over listeria concerns.

young woman clutching her stomach in pain while lying on the couch
iStock

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during finished product testing that one lot of the seasoning may be contaminated with listeria, a type of pathogenic bacteria, according to a report by WeAreGreenBay.com.

Listeria can cause invasive listeriosis, a type of infection that typically presents with flu-like symptoms, including fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and convulsions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms of severe infections typically begin within a month of consumption of contaminated food, although the CDC reports that people with invasive listeriosis may experience symptoms up to 10 weeks after consuming contaminated food.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Listeriosis may be fatal for certain individuals.

close up of woman's hand in hospital bed
Shutterstock

While consumption of food contaminated with listeria may result in symptoms similar to food poisoning in otherwise healthy individuals, it may cause some people to become seriously ill. Among newborns, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, listeriosis is more likely to be serious or even fatal, and it may lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or death among pregnant people. If you have consumed the affected seasoning and believe that you have symptoms of listeriosis, contact a medical professional.

If any other items in your kitchen may have come into contact with the potentially contaminated seasoning, it's important to clean those thoroughly according to CDC protocol, or you run the risk of becoming sick again.

If you have the seasoning at home, do not consume it.

black and white trash can with open lid
Shutterstock / Jenson

While no illnesses related to the Haen Meats 1959 House Blend had been reported at the time the recall notice was issued, Excalibur Seasoning Company recommends that anyone who purchased seasoning from the affected lot throw it away now or return it to the store from which it was purchased. If you have questions about the recall, contact Excalibur Seasoning at 309-347-1221 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, USDA Warns.

 

 

 

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Shelves nearly empty of beer at a supermarket in as shoppers purchase supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    Shelves nearly empty of beer at a supermarket in as shoppers purchase supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    Smarter Living

    These States Are Dealing With Alcohol Shortages

    Beer and liquor may be in short supply near you.

  • A young man drinking a cup of coffee
    A young man drinking a cup of coffee
    Health

    Drinking This Much Coffee Raises Your Dementia Risk

    A study finds it can increase chances by 53 percent.

  • male doctor taking a sample from a young woman's mouth using a cotton swab to later analyze it for potential viruses
    male doctor taking a sample from a young woman's mouth using a cotton swab to later analyze it for potential viruses
    Health

    This Is How Long the Delta Surge Will Last

    Here's the latest projection.

  • Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake in Park City, Utah in 2007
    Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake in Park City, Utah in 2007
    Culture

    Lance Bass Calls Out Justin Timberlake

    The singer took to TikTok to throw a little shade.

  • Sandra Bullock
    Sandra Bullock
    Culture

    Celebs Who Became Moms After 40

    For the most part, they don't regret waiting.

  • pastel colored buildings on a seaside cliff in italy
    pastel colored buildings on a seaside cliff in italy
    Travel

    23 Most Colorful Towns in the World

    This is proof that life is art.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group