If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Scorpions, Experts Say

One state in particular will see an influx of these arachnids this summer.

By Sarah Crow
July 14, 2021
Scorpions can strike fear into the heart of the most intrepid individuals, causing practically anyone to break out in a cold sweat upon encountering one. Unfortunately for those who find these beasts fearsome, this summer may be a particularly scorpion-heavy season—and some areas of the country are more susceptible to an influx of these arachnids this year.

According to researchers at the University of Arizona, there are over 100 species of scorpions native to the U.S., with the vast majority living in the Southwest. And while many people may assume they'll have their encounter with a scorpion while hiking or camping, a 2017 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that the vast majority of scorpion exposures—97.8 percent, to be exact—actually occur in or around the home.

Thanks to Monsoon Season, officials in Arizona say residents of the state can expect to see more scorpions this summer. "Typically, scorpion season is going to range from about May all the way through October, with the peak being in June," Laura Morehouse of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center told KOLD News 13. Morehouse noted that, while in a typical year, the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center typically receives between 1,000 and 2,000 reports of scorpion stings, the Center had already received over 300 sting reports as of mid-June.

However, it's not Arizona alone where you're likely to find yourself facing off with a scorpion. Read on to discover which states have the most frequent scorpion encounters each year, according to Poison Control Center data.

9
Alabama

The Alabama State Capital in Montgomery
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 194

8
New Mexico

landscape photo of Sandia Mountains, New Mexico
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 298

7
Oklahoma

greens plants and a lake below the Wichita Mountains in Lawton, Oklahoma at sunset
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 301

6
Georgia

orange and white rocks and green trees at the Providence Canyon in Stewart County, Georgia
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 447

5
California

Beach in Northern California
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 498

4
Florida

landscape photo of a pier in Gainesville, which is a town near Lake, City Florida
Shutterstock/Timothy Tattersall

Average annual scorpion exposures: 567

3
Nevada

mountains along Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Las Vegas, Nevada
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 707

2
Texas

cityscape photo of downtown Plano, Texas
iStock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 1,743

1
Arizona

landscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at sunset
Shutterstock

Average annual scorpion exposures: 11,500

