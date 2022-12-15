In recent years, many Hollywood stars have spoken up about her career at a young age. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Natalie Portman, and Anna Faris are just a few actresses who felt unnecessarily glamorized in their youth. In a new interview, Scarlett Johansson adds some commentary to the discussion, opening up about how she was "groomed" into playing a bombshell from a very young age and how it impacted her professionally and personally.

1 She Was "Really Objectified" at a Young Age

"I kind of became, like, an ingénue," Johansson explained on HeartRadio's Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi. "Young girls like that are really objectified, and that's just a fact, so I think whatever box they're put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go. Now, obviously women really are able more now to choose their own path."

2 She Got Typecast in Bombshell Roles

She explained that when she was in her late teens, transforming into a woman, she realized her "desirability" and that it was partially responsible for getting typecast. "I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this," she said.

3 She Was "Groomed" to Be Perceived That Way

"I was kind of being groomed in a way to be this what you call this bombshell type of actor," she continued. "I was playing the other woman and this object of desire and, you know, I suddenly found myself cornered in this place, like, I couldn't get out of it."

4 She Realized She Needed to Expand Her Roles

However, she started to realize that if she wanted a long-term career, she had to establish herself as more than just a symbol of desire. "I think for that kind of bombshell [role] that burns bright and quick, and then you don't have much opportunity beyond that, and I just felt like I was burning out so quickly," she added.

5 She Calls Working with Bill Murray at 17 a "Weird Fever Dream"

She also discussed having a "really hard time" filming "Lost in Translation" with Bill Murray when she was just 17. "Our characters have this … profound relationship and that was hard for me to .. I struggled with that for different reasons," she said, adding, "When I came out of it, it was like this weird fever dream."