Extra

Scaffolders Working on Skyscrapers 1,000 Feet Above Manhattan Share Heart-Freezing View from Top of Buildings

The videos are not for the faint of heart.

By Ferozan Mast
December 9, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
December 9, 2022

A professional scaffolder is giving the public an insight into what he and his coworkers do every day via his TikTok account. A series of videos posted by Marcos Valencia shows New York City skywalkers erecting scaffolding 1000 ft above Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. The heart-stopping videos show the man walking on beams as they work (decked out in full safety gear, of course). Here's what Valencia's videos show.

1
No Fear of Heights

marcosvalencia251/TikTok

Valencia's videos show what a day in the life of a scaffolder is like: In one video, they can be seen handing tools to each other as they work at 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan. Another shows them working above views of Queens across the Hudson River. Valencia makes a point of panning the camera down to show just how high up they are. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2
Any Job Openings?

marcosvalencia251/TikTok

The responses to Valencia's TikTok videos are a mix of terror and fascination. "Y'all hiring? I would apply so I can enjoy the views from up there 😂," one person says. "Thank you for your service! The real soldiers of this country for real," another says. "I'm getting dizzy just from watching," says a third.

3
Dangerous Work

marcosvalencia251/TikTok

Make no mistake—even with all the safety equipment, working on skyscrapers is dangerous. Salary depends on experience and training. "The average Structural Steel Worker salary in New York, NY is $80,709 as of November 23, 2022, but the salary range typically falls between $78,280 and $95,206," according to salary.com.

4
Well-Deserved Benefits

marcosvalencia251/TikTok

Brooklyn native Memesha Davis is a structural ironworker and says the day usually starts at 6.30 am and wraps up at 3:30 pm. "The difference from being an apprentice, to journeyman, is drastic," she says. "As an apprentice, you can make anywhere from $100,000 a year to $120,000. As a journeyman, you can make anywhere from $120,000 plus."

5
Windy Days

marcosvalencia251/TikTok

"We never do the same thing every day," Davis says. "Today, for instance, it was windy and we had to bring a torch upstairs — a bottle of oxygen and a bottle of acetylene. And then we had to cut pieces out [of the steel frame] so that the plumbers and steamfitters can put their pipes through certain holes." 

@marcosvalencia251 They say its easy money 🤦‍♂️ #local1556 #newyork #scaffolding #views #unionmoney ♬ sonido original – VzqzEmmanuel
@marcosvalencia251 #ShowUrGrillSkillz #newyork #local1556 #scaffolding #unionmoney #views #5thave ♬ Ooh Ahh (My Life Be Like) [feat. Tobymac] – Grits
Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Steve Guttenberg in Police Academy
    Steve Guttenberg in Police Academy
    Entertainment

    See '80s Comedy Icon Steve Guttenberg Now

    The "Police Academy" star is 63 and into a sequel.

  • A man changing the thermostat in his kitchen
    A man changing the thermostat in his kitchen
    Smarter Living

    Mistakes That Are Increasing Your Heating Bill

    Experts say you could be burning cash.

  • A Paralympic Army Veteran Asked for a Wheelchair Lift. A Government Official Offered Euthanasia in Return.
    A Paralympic Army Veteran Asked for a Wheelchair Lift. A Government Official Offered Euthanasia in Return.
    Extra

    A Paralympic Army Veteran Asked for a Wheelchair Lift. A Government Official Offered Euthanasia in Return.

    Government policy under fire.

  • A young woman smiling and talking on the phone in the movie theater, while everyone around her looks annoyed.
    A young woman smiling and talking on the phone in the movie theater, while everyone around her looks annoyed.
    Relationships

    The Most Obnoxious Zodiac Sign

    Annoying doesn't begin to describe them.

  • Snake Caught Hitching a Wild Ride on the Hood of a Car
    Snake Caught Hitching a Wild Ride on the Hood of a Car
    Extra

    Snake Caught Hitching a Wild Ride on the Hood of a Car

    The commentary in the video is hilarious. 

  • woman sitting on her chair with anxiety.
    woman sitting on her chair with anxiety.
    Health

    Mindfulness Can Work Just as Well as Anxiety Meds

    Is meditation the answer for all your anxiety?

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group