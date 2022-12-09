A professional scaffolder is giving the public an insight into what he and his coworkers do every day via his TikTok account. A series of videos posted by Marcos Valencia shows New York City skywalkers erecting scaffolding 1000 ft above Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. The heart-stopping videos show the man walking on beams as they work (decked out in full safety gear, of course). Here's what Valencia's videos show.

1 No Fear of Heights

Valencia's videos show what a day in the life of a scaffolder is like: In one video, they can be seen handing tools to each other as they work at 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan. Another shows them working above views of Queens across the Hudson River. Valencia makes a point of panning the camera down to show just how high up they are. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2 Any Job Openings?

The responses to Valencia's TikTok videos are a mix of terror and fascination. "Y'all hiring? I would apply so I can enjoy the views from up there 😂," one person says. "Thank you for your service! The real soldiers of this country for real," another says. "I'm getting dizzy just from watching," says a third.

3 Dangerous Work

Make no mistake—even with all the safety equipment, working on skyscrapers is dangerous. Salary depends on experience and training. "The average Structural Steel Worker salary in New York, NY is $80,709 as of November 23, 2022, but the salary range typically falls between $78,280 and $95,206," according to salary.com.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Well-Deserved Benefits

Brooklyn native Memesha Davis is a structural ironworker and says the day usually starts at 6.30 am and wraps up at 3:30 pm. "The difference from being an apprentice, to journeyman, is drastic," she says. "As an apprentice, you can make anywhere from $100,000 a year to $120,000. As a journeyman, you can make anywhere from $120,000 plus."

5 Windy Days

"We never do the same thing every day," Davis says. "Today, for instance, it was windy and we had to bring a torch upstairs — a bottle of oxygen and a bottle of acetylene. And then we had to cut pieces out [of the steel frame] so that the plumbers and steamfitters can put their pipes through certain holes."