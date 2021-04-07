This Popular Sausage Should Be Thrown Away Immediately, USDA Says

Whether you're enjoying some alongside your eggs at breakfast or incorporating it into your favorite pasta dish, sausage is a staple in many American kitchens. Unfortunately, depending on the type you have in your fridge, you could be putting yourself at risk now that a popular type of sausage has been recalled over potential contamination with foreign materials.

On April 2, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a public health alert for 39 pounds of raw ground chorizo sausage after it was discovered the food could contain "hard pieces of crystalline material." The affected products are limited to 1-lb. packages of Lonely Lane Farms Family Farm Since 1939 Oregon Raised Chorizo Sausage, produced by the Century Oak Packaging Company.

The affected packages can be identified by product ID 21067-6, establishment number EST. M40256, and a production date of March 8, 2021. While there have been no illnesses or injuries associated with the consumption of this product, if you have this sausage at home, it "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states. You can also contact Century Oak Packing at 503-845-4180 with questions. That's not the only popular kitchen staple that's been pulled from the market recently, however.

1 Bottled water

Before you open that bottle of water, check the label to make sure that what you're drinking is safe first. On March 31, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an investigation into five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis associated with the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water. A recall of all of the company's alkaline water products was initiated, and the FDA says "it is crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors, and retailers not drink, cook with, sell, or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water." If you have the affected water in your possession, throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased.

2 Hummus

Popular hummus manufacturer Sabra initiated a voluntary recall of 2,100 cases of its Classic Hummus due to salmonella concerns, the FDA reported on March 29. The recall is limited to the brand's Classic Hummus in 10-oz. size with a best before date of April 26 and a production date of February 10, 2021 between 6 p.m. and midnight. The affected hummus, which can also be identified by UPC number 300067, should be returned to its place of purchase and not consumed; customers can also contact Sabra Customer Relations with questions at 866-265-6761.

3 Salmon burgers

If you bought your salmon burgers at Costco, you might be due a refund. On March 27, the FDA announced that Trident Seafoods Corporation had voluntarily recalled its 3-lb. packages of Pacific Salmon Burgers due to potential contamination with small pieces of metal. The burgers, which are printed with a best by date of 01/14/2023 and Lot Number GC101431, should not be consumed, but should be returned to Costco for a refund instead. Customers with questions can also contact Trident Seafoods at 866-413-4749 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com.

4 Oat bars

Anyone with peanut allergies should be on high alert if they've got a box of Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bars in their cabinet. On March 23, the FDA announced that Bobo's had voluntarily recalled its Maple Pecan Oat Bars after it was discovered that certain batches may be contaminated with peanuts, thus presenting the risk of a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" to anyone with peanut allergies. The 3-oz. bars, which can be identified by lot code 0L30112B, UPC number 829262000210, and a best by date of 7/30/21 or 7/31/21, can be returned to their point of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can also contact Bobo's at info@eatbobos.com or 303-938-1977 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. MDT.