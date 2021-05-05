If You Bought These Popular Chips, Throw Them Away, FDA Says

Whether you're eating them as a side to your favorite sandwich or grabbing a handful while watching a movie, chips might be second only to apple pie as the quintessential American food. However, you might want to leave those crunchy snacks on the shelf, now that one major food manufacturer has announced a recall of its hugely popular chips. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these chips from your cabinet now. And for more foods you're better off avoiding, This Ice Cream Brand Just Recalled 100 of Its Products.

Frito-Lay just announced the recall of Ruffles All Dressed chips.

On May 5, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Frito-Lay had voluntarily recalled select bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips. The chips, which were sold in 16 1/8-oz. bags, can be identified by UPC number 28400 56520, which is printed on the back of the bag.

The recalled chips also bear both a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of June 2021, written "JUN 2021," and the manufacturing code 373205510, 473305610, or 473105610 on the packaging. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The chips were sold at Sam's Club locations in multiple states.

The recalled chips were distributed exclusively to Sam's Club stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. No other products produced by Ruffles are included in the recall. Individuals with the chips at home can contact Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays with questions.

The snacks were pulled to the market due to contamination concerns.

The Ruffles chips were pulled from the market after it was discovered that the wrong chips were put into the All Dressed Potato Chip bags. This error may inadvertently cause consumers to come into contact with milk, a common allergen, that is not disclosed on the product's label.

While no illnesses or other ill effects have been reported due to consumption of the recalled chips, the FDA cautions certain individuals against eating them. "If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately," the notice states. And if you want to protect your health, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

This isn't the first Ruffles recall this year.

In early 2021, Frito-Lay voluntarily pulled another popular Ruffles chip from stores. On Jan. 21, the FDA announced that 50 bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips had been recalled, also due to potential milk contamination. In this case, the recall was limited to Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. No allergic reactions had been reported at the time of the recall. And for more foods you'll want to leave on the shelf, The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat This Beloved Hostess Snack.