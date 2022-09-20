Extra

Royal Fans are Furious Over "Punishing" Treatment of Prince Harry. Here's Why.

Many feel as though Harry and Meghan were mistreated at the Queen’s funeral.

By Leah Groth
September 20, 2022
By Leah Groth
September 20, 2022

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been at odds with the Royal Family for years, ever since they announced their "Megxit" from England in 2020. Recently, tensions have heightened with Harry and Meghan, amidst the impending release of Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all. The couple, who happened to be in London when Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, weren't even planning on seeing any of Harry's relatives. However, the death of his grandmother obviously changed their plans. While Harry and Meghan have been attending most of the events surrounding the family matriarch's funeral, the Royal Family is clearly struggling with how to incorporate them into the mix. After all, the couple are no longer classified as "working royals." Now some royal fans are furious over this latest incident, claiming the Prince is being treated unfairly. Read on to find out why.

1
Harry and Meghan Had to Sit in the Second Row

Shutterstock

At the Queen's funeral Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat in the front row. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, were placed in the second row behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Some fans were furious, dubbing the move "public punishment."

2
It May Have Been Because William Is Heir to the Throne

Prince William
Shutterstock

One user said that Prince William got to sit in the front because he is heir to the throne. "Charles is with his siblings, children of the Queen, who I think deserve to come first," wrote Corinna Oliveri. "As they did in the procession. Then comes the heir, first row as it should be. Harry is in the second row, with his cousins."

3
However Zara and Mike Tindall Sat in the Front

Shutterstock

However, others pointed out that Harry's cousin Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, got to sit in the front. "I don't get this seating plan. Zara and Mike Tindall front row, Harry and Meghan next to Beatrice and Edoardo, second row," one wrote. "Not to continue to sound like a Harry fangirl (I am) but how is he sitting in the second row while Mike Tindall is sitting on the front row? For what? He played rugby," added another. 

4
"This Is a Public Punishment" Wrote One

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Make no mistake, this is a public punishment. Harry can't wear his service uniform and is sat in the second row, not in the front row with his brother?" tweeted Holly Collins. "Prince Harry has been violated. No uniform and has to sit second row," added another commenter. 

5
"Where Is the Unity?"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

"Why is Prince Harry in the second row? Another bad decision by the royal family and truly disrespectful to her majesty the queen who adored her grandson. Where is the unity?" wrote another person. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A young woman sitting on the couch with symptoms of long COVID
    A young woman sitting on the couch with symptoms of long COVID
    Health

    This Dreaded COVID Side Effect "Is Increasing"

    A new study finds more people are experiencing it.

  • King Charles' "Real Boss" Unveiled. He Does Nothing Without This Person's Approval, Says Royal Insider
    King Charles' "Real Boss" Unveiled. He Does Nothing Without This Person's Approval, Says Royal Insider
    Extra

    King Charles' "Real Boss" Unveiled. He Does Nothing Without This Person's Approval, Says Royal Insider

    Someone has been by the side of the King for decades.

  • Young handsome man with beard wearing casual blue sweater and glasses over blue background afraid and shocked
    Young handsome man with beard wearing casual blue sweater and glasses over blue background afraid and shocked
    Relationships

    The Most Gullible Zodiac Sign

    You don't have to convince them.

  • Restaurant Wanting to Sue Customer Over $3,000 Tip He Left for Waitress Sparks Online Outrage
    Restaurant Wanting to Sue Customer Over $3,000 Tip He Left for Waitress Sparks Online Outrage
    Extra

    Restaurant Wanting to Sue Customer Over $3,000 Tip He Left for Waitress Sparks Online Outrage

    People are up in arms about the story.

  • King Charles Just Received an Unusual Formal Request from Meghan Markle, "Allegedly," Sources Claim
    King Charles Just Received an Unusual Formal Request from Meghan Markle, "Allegedly," Sources Claim
    Extra

    King Charles Just Received an Unusual Formal Request from Meghan Markle, "Allegedly," Sources Claim

    Her latest move was totally unexpected.

  • person handing prescription to pharmacist
    person handing prescription to pharmacist
    Health

    Never Mix These Medications, Pharmacist Warns

    These combos can cause serious side effects.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group