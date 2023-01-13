Extra

Royal Family's Worst Members in Prince Harry's Book, From "Wicked Stepmother" to "Arch-Nemesis"

Here is who came out looking the worst in Spare

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 13, 2023
In the months leading up to the publication of Prince Harry's tell-all, Spare, experts have speculated which members of the Royal Family would come under fire. Would it be the Duke's father, King Charles, or his wife, Queen Consort Camilla? Or his brother, the "heir" to his "spare," Prince William, or his wife, Kate Middleton, who famously feuded with Harry's wife? Would he have any complaints about his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth? Would he be the first to officially comment on his uncle, Prince Andrew's, infamous sex scandal? Now that the book is finally on the bookshelves, we have an answer to these questions. Here are the Royal Family's members as they come off in Prince Harry's book, ranked from 5 to 1 in terms of Harry's grievances. 

Prince Andrew: "Shameful"

Surprisingly, Prince Andrew fares well in Spare. He does refer to his involvement with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and sex abuse allegations as "a shameful scandal," and also shares a story about how Meghan thought that he was the Queen's assistant when she first met him.

He also uses the situation as an example to share how shocked he was when the family pulled his security, but Andrew was still protected. "Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren't on the list," he writes. 

King Charles: "Not a Hugger"

While King Charles clearly isn't the villain of Prince Harry's book, he comes out looking a tad cold and unemotional. He tells the story of how his father broke the news of his mother's death and how instead of hugging him, he placed his hands on his knees. He also writes about how he reached out to his father and told him he was suffering from panic attacks, but his father just looked at his plate sadly and said he had failed him.

Additionally, he exposes some bizarre secrets about his father, ranging from how he used to sleep with a teddy bear to how he is always sniffing everything. 

Kate Middleton: "Not a Joker"

It is clear from Spare that Prince Harry's relationship with Kate Middleton has soured since he met his wife, Meghan Markle. He notes that initially, he "loved" his brother's longtime companion and felt she was more like a "sister than a "sister-in-law." However, later he insinuates she is cold, revealing that she didn't like hugging, while his own wife was warm and comfortable.

He also shares the Harry and Meghan version of the bridesmaids' dress throwdown, insinuating that it was her uptightness and discomfort with Meghan joking about her "baby brain" that left people in tears. In an interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, he also accuses her of "stereotyping" Meghan as an American, divorced, and biracial actress, claiming it prevented her from "welcoming her" into the family and creating a negative narrative in the press.

"Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, there's – there's all different parts to that and what that can mean but if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the Press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality."

Queen Consort Camilla: "Evil Stepmother"

Camilla, the Queen Consort, also doesn't come out of Harry's book looking angelic. Dubbing her his "evil stepmother" at one point, he reveals that he and William "begged" their father not to marry her. "I remember wondering… if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories," he writes. He also claims she seemed "bored" when she first met him. "Camilla had played a pivotal role in the unraveling of our parents' marriage, and yes, that meant she'd played a role in our mother's disappearance," he also wrote, admitting her and his brother referred to her as the "other woman." He also paints a manipulative portrait of her. "Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and with time, the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed)," he writes. "News stories started appearing in all the newspapers about her conversations with Willy, stories which recounted lots of small details, none of which came from my brother, of course." He also wrote that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."

Prince William: "Arch-Nemesis"

Prince William seems to be the biggest villain in Harry's book, referring to the heir as his "arch-nemesis." He shares many stories painting the celebrated prince in a not-so-kind light, starting with the way he supposedly ignored Harry while the two attended Eton together and continuing through life.

Harry claims William planted stories in the media, physically assaulted him, leaving visible wounds, verbally attacked Meghan, and encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform to a costume party. 

