Prince Harry's tell-all, Spare, is still a few days away from publication, but some of the biggest Royal bombshells from it have already dropped. Some publications have obtained excerpts from the highly anticipated autobiography that the Duke of Sussex first announced in 2021. And, according to reports, the book is already for sale in Spain, with some publications claiming to have obtained a copy.

As expected, the Prince didn't hold back and is exposing everyone in the Royal Family, including his brother, Prince William, sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, father, King Charles, stepmother, Queen Camilla and even Queen Elizabeth. Here are some of the biggest secrets the Royal Family doesn't want you to know about, according to Prince Harry's book.

1 Harry Claims, He Lost His Virginity to an Older Woman Who Loved Horses Outside of a Pub

Harry writes about losing his virginity at the age of 17 in 2001 to an older woman who "liked macho horses." He said it all went down in a "field behind a very busy pub" according to the report. "One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us," he writes.

2 Harry Did Drugs

Harry, who at one time had the reputation of being a party body, writes that he tried cocaine as a teenager to "feel different." He says he had "taken cocaine" during the summer of 2002 when he was 17, having "a few more lines" on other occasions over the years. He says that it was not "fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others," but got the job done. "It did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different."

3 Harry Worried That Camilla Would Be His "Evil Stepmother"

According to The Sun, Charles introduced Harry and William to his mistress-turned-wife after the death of his mother, comparing the meeting to "an injection." "This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won't even feel it," he writes. He noted that Camilla appeared "bored," meeting him for the first time and saying it was "pure formality" as he was not the heir. He also worried that she would become his "wicked stepmother."

4 Harry Met with a Psychic Who Told Him Diana Was By His Side

In the book, he explains that he met with a "woman who claimed to have powers" who was recommended by friends. When he sat down with her in 2019 he "felt an energy around her." "Your mother is with you," she told him. "I know, I've felt that of late," he responded. The woman specified that Diana was with him "right now," which made him cry. "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you," the woman said to him, he writes.

5 Harry Claims He Killed 25 Taliban Fighters

Per an excerpt from The Telegraph, Harry killed 25 Taliban fighters on his second tour of duty in the country. He says that he did not consider those he killed as people, but as chess pieces he had removed from the board, adding it did not fill him with satisfaction, "but nor does it embarrass" him.

6 William and Kate Encouraged Him to Wear the Infamous Nazi Uniform, Harry Claims

According to Harry, his brother and sister-in-law encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform that got him into hot water with the press in 2005. According to Page Six sources, Harry writes about the incident in his book, claiming that Will and Kate "howled with laughter" when they heard about the German Afrika Korps uniform outfit featuring a swastika on his left arm.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," he reportedly writes.

7 Meghan and Kate Did Fight Over Flower Girl Dresses, Harry Claims

The infamous fight between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding wasn't just a rumor. "In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset," a source told the Mail. "Meghan said that Kate must have 'baby brain' because of her hormones. It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family," the source continued. Another source told Page Six that the fight was spawned because Kate wanted Charlotte's flower girl dress altered.

8 Prince William Allegedly Assaulted Prince Harry

According to an excerpt published by The Guardian, Prince Harry reveals that William physically assaulted him in his home at Kensington Palace in 2019 after calling his wife, Meghan Markle, "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." Harry writes that William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor." He was left with visible cuts and bruises on his back. William left Nottingham Cottage and then returned "looking regretful, and apologized."

Before he left again, he told Harry not to tell Meghan about the incident. "'You mean that you attacked me?' "'I didn't attack you, Harold,'" Harry writes. Instead of telling his wife, he called his therapist first. But later, Meghan saw the "scrapes and bruises," but "wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry. She was terribly sad."

9 King Charles Begged Harry and William to Reconcile, Duke Claims

Another excerpt claims that just one month after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, at the April 2021 funeral of Prince Philip, King Charles begged his sons to reconcile. Charles reportedly "stood between" Harry and William, "looking up at our flushed faces," Harry writes. "Please boys," he quotes his father as saying, "Don't make my final years a misery."