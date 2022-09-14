Extra

Royal Family "Petty Snub" of Prince Harry Causes a Fury

An expert claims the move will sour the mood toward the new monarchy.

September 14, 2022
Despite the fact that she was 96 years old, the death of Queen Elizabeth sent shockwaves throughout the entire world. After all, the beloved matriarch was the longest reigning monarch in British royal history, proudly wearing a tiara for over 70 years. Her passing also came at a somewhat awkward time for the family, who has been enduring scandal-after-scandal for the past few years, including Prince Andrew's sexual assault allegations and involvement with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Megxit" from the Royal Family and their subsequent interviews in the years after. Shortly after the news broke that the Queen died, many people wondered how it would impact the newly, non-working royals in terms of their involvement in the funeral and events surrounding the mourning process. Now, some people are accusing the family of a "petty snub" against the Queen's youngest grandson. 

Per Royal Protocol, Royals Who Served Wear Military Uniforms to Funerals

the royal family at buckingham palace
Shutterstock

Per Royal protocol, it is customary for male working members of the Royal Family who served in the military to wear their uniforms to events surrounding the deal of a royal. Harry, William, Andrew, Charles, and Edward all served in the military. 

Harry and Andrew Aren't Working Royals

Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, attends the launch of the team selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Bart Lenoir / Shutterstock

However, on Monday it was revealed that Harry and Andrew wouldn't be allowed to wear theirs to the funeral because they are no longer working members. However, they allowed Andrew an exception to one event. 

An Exception Was Made for Andrew

Shutterstock

Per a palace spokesperson, Andrew, who served in the Royal Navy during the 1982 Falklands War, may wear his uniform during the Queen's final vigil, which will take place at Westminster Hall, "as a special mark of respect."

The Move Seems "Rather Petty" a Royal Expert Says

buckingham palace gate london
Shutterstock

Royal expert Camilla Tominey writes in The Telegraph that the move is "petty" and a "rare misstep" by Buckingham Palace. "Denying Harry the right to wear military uniform, even though the disgraced Duke of York has been permitted to wear his Royal Navy dress for the final vigil at Westminster Hall, does appear rather petty," she said. 

She Maintains the Public Will See It As "An Unnecessary Snub"

Shutterstock

She adds that the move is unlikely to win over the public. "It seems the palace is following the protocol for 'non-working' royals and has given Andrew the brief reprieve because he is the late Queen's son," she continued. "Whatever the thinking behind the move, however, the public may view it as an unnecessary snub."

