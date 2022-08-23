Last summer, Prince Harry dropped a major bombshell on the Royal Family: He announced that he was in the process of penning a tell-all that would be released sometime in 2022. The news rocked The Firm, especially after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they discussed racism in high levels of the family and the supposed mistreatment of Meghan by family members, including Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton. The Royals have remained very tight-lipped about their feelings when it comes to Harry's upcoming book, but according to some experts it is a thinly veiled secret that the family feels "fury, outrage, and disgust" over it.

1 Harry Announced His Book Last Year

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry explained in press release issued in 2021 announcing the "truthful and wholly accurate" tell-all. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." Amongst the topics many expect to be addressed in the book include the purported mistreatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, themes of racism, and who is to blame in the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

2 One Royal Expert Maintains the Family Is Very Upset

In a recent Daily Mail op-ed, GB News presenter Dan Wootton claims that the family is far from happy about the book. "The fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry's decision to press ahead with the publication of his upcoming autobiography, even as the 96-year-old Queen's health suffers, is only growing," he writes.

3 He Believes William Will Likely Cut Off Ties with Harry

He also maintains that Prince William will likely cut off ties with his brother after the book comes out. He claims the future King still hasn't forgiven Harry and Meghan for many of the things they said during the Oprah interview, including that Kate made her cry at her own wedding.

4 It Has Also Put Prince Charles in a Bad Position

"For Prince Charles, who has tried to remain magnanimous in the face of stinging public criticism from his youngest son during that discredited TV special, the book has been responsible for months of torment," he continues. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 "Harry and Meghan Are On the Warpath"

He also believes that the book will be responsible for putting a bigger wedge between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the family. "Of course, it's tragic relations have sunk to this level, but it was always inevitable – given Harry and Meghan are on the warpath – to hell with the wider consequences to the Royal Family," he concluded.