Extra

Rowdy Woman Jumps in Front of Audience at Broadway's "Death of a Salesman," Stopping Show in Bizarre Moment 

Wendell Pierce, the star of the show, handled the situation like a pro.

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 1, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 1, 2023

Ever since Broadway reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown, there have been a number of incidents involving inappropriate behavior on the part of audience members. The use of cell phones during performances. Talking and singing loudly during the shows, and the leaking of nude photographs from the shows, are just a few examples of bad behavior on Broadway, according to Playbill.

This week another shocking incident occurred during a performance of Death of a Salesman, starring The Wire actor Wendell Pierce when an audience member jumped in front of the audience. Luckily, the star handled it like a pro. 

1
An Unruly Woman Was Making a Scene

Robert Stein via Twitter

During the December 27 performance, an unruly woman ran to the front of the auditorium and started yelling at Pierce, who plays Willy Loman in the Arthur Miller play. Instead of ignoring it, he got into character, attempting to calm her down. 

2
"Screaming at the Top of Her Lungs"

Robert Stein via Twitter

"I was there, 4 seats away from the lady. She was seated with her husband front row center. During act 1 she was constantly going through her bag loudly, and yelling responses to what the actors were saying. She was very obviously drunk and/or high. During intermission her husband tried to get her to leave. They made their way to the back of the theatre as act 2 was starting then a little while later she starts screaming at the top of her lungs that she wasn't leaving and if she couldn't see the rest of the show neither would anyone else," wrote a patron of the show in a Reddit post about the incident. 

3
She Refused to Leave

Robert Stein via Twitter

"She made her way back to the front of the stage, still screaming, when the show was stopped and house lights were brought up. Wendell Pierce tried to reason with her but she didn't buy it," the Reddit post continued. In videos circulating the web, Pierce, in character, talks to the woman. 

4
Pierce Stayed in Character and Tried to Reason with Her

Robert Stein via Twitter

"Hold on! Talk to me, talk to me. I'll make a deal with you. I'll make a deal with you. I'm going to ask them to let you stay. Hold on, hold on, I'll make a deal with you. Ma'am, I'll make a deal with you, alright? You can stay, but we have a show to do," he said, channeling the character. 

 

5
He Even Offered Her Money Back

Robert Stein via Twitter

"Hold on! I've waited TOO LONG for this! You've waited too long for this!" he says in another video. Turning to the patron, he says, "If you would like your money back, I will guarantee your money back."

6
The Cops Came and Escorted Her Out, and the Show Went On

Robert Stein via Twitter

Eventually, the cops came, and the woman and her husband were escorted out of the theater. The show resumed from the last scene. "We're grateful to the entire team at the Hudson Theatre for working together to resolve the situation and resume the performance as quickly as possible," the producers said in a statement. 

7
Pierce "Proved Himself a Great of the Highest Order"

Robert Stein via Twitter

"The true greats of the theater are prepared to handle any variable that comes their way during any given performance," one source told The Post. "On Tuesday, Wendell Pierce certainly proved himself a great of the highest order."

 

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A close up of a person checking their credit score on a smartphone
    A close up of a person checking their credit score on a smartphone
    Smarter Living

    7 Hidden Things That Affect Your Credit Score

    Finance experts say you should check these.

  • Ed O'Neill on "Married... with Children"
    Ed O'Neill on "Married... with Children"
    Entertainment

    Controversial TV Episodes That Sparked Protests

    From "Sesame Street" to "The Connors."

  • "Wednesday" Star Jenna Ortega Refused to Say This Line in Netflix Series and Fans Love Her for It
    "Wednesday" Star Jenna Ortega Refused to Say This Line in Netflix Series and Fans Love Her for It
    Entertainment

    "Wednesday" Star Jenna Ortega Refused to Say This Line in Netflix Series and Fans Love Her for It

    The Golden Globe nominated actress is being praised by fans. 

  • The Most Naive Zodiac Sign
    The Most Naive Zodiac Sign
    Relationships

    The Most Naive Zodiac Sign

    Their head is often in the clouds.

  • Boston Woman Allegedly Set Her House on Fire Because It Was "Haunted." "The Devil Made Me Do It"
    Boston Woman Allegedly Set Her House on Fire Because It Was "Haunted." "The Devil Made Me Do It"
    Extra

    Boston Woman Allegedly Set Her House on Fire Because It Was "Haunted." "The Devil Made Me Do It"

    "I'm sorry, I had to do it."

  • Hungover man on a couch after a party.
    Hungover man on a couch after a party.
    Health

    Hangover Cures We Bet You've Never Tried Before

    Did you have a big night out?

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group