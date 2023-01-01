Money may not be able to buy you happiness, but it certainly can get you a swanky beachfront condo with a priceless view of the ocean. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, has purchased a palatial condo in Palm Beach as part of a record-setting sale in the luxurious South Florida city, home to many billionaires including Donald Trump, Julia Koch, and Leonard Lauder. The 81-year-old paid a cool $23.75 million for the penthouse pad – a few million less than asking. Here is what you need to know about the real estate deal and the photos that will take your breath away.

1 Kraft Paid $3 Million Less Than Initial Asking Price

According to multiple reports, Kraft paid $23.75million for the penthouse, almost three million less than the initial list price of $26.5million. The penthouse, one of the only on the beach, was first listed in September.

2 It Is One of the Few Ocean View Penthouses in Palm Beach

The penthouse apartment is located in the Levertt House-Palm Beach building. Erving Wolf, an oil and gas executive, and his wife Joyce purchased the property for $6 million in 2000. According to the Wall Street Journal they hired their daughter-in-law Maya Lin, who designed the Washington Vietnam Veterans Memorial, to renovate it.

3 It Boasts Over 5,000 Square Feet

The apartment is four bedrooms and 5.5 baths, offering over 5,000 square feet of living space plus a 1,300 square foot terrace. It also boasts a library, floor to ceiling windows, walnut floors, and gallery-style walls. Lin used natural wood, stone, and limestone to mirror the color of the ocean, when designing the luxurious home.

4 And Features an Open Floor Plan

One thing Lin did was give the apartment more of an open floorplan. "The apartment when we first saw it had potentially wonderful views to the water but was partitioned off by a more traditional separation of formal rooms," Lin told the WSJ in September. The Wolf family were avid art collectors, so she designed the foyer to serve as a mini gallery. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 It Is the Most Expensive Condo in Palm Beach History

Why was the purchase considered record setting? The $23.75 million dollar sale price is the highest of a condo in Palm Beach. The previous record was between $15 and $20 million. The pad isn't the most expensive property owned by Kraft, however. He threw down $43 million on a Hamptons mansion in 2021.