This Is the Richest State in the U.S., According to Data

Find out where people are making the most money and how your state compares.

By Lauren Gray
July 15, 2021
July 15, 2021

Despite recent economic uncertainties, there's some good news when it comes to your finances: median income in the U.S. has been on the rise over the last few years. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau found that the median income in the country had risen to $65,712, the highest ever recorded in the nation. After adjusting for data collection issues resulting from the pandemic, the Census Bureau now estimates that this represents a 4.2 percent increase in median income from the year prior. However, there's also no doubt that many Americans still struggle to get by in today's economy—and that some areas have greater concentrations of wealth. In fact, figures for median income nearly double from the lowest- to highest-paying states. Read on to see each state ranked from lowest median income to highest, according to Census Bureau data, and find out how your state compares to the rest.

50
Mississippi

light house in biloxi, mississippi, dusk
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Median household income: $45,792

49
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Median household income: $48,850

48
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
Shutterstock

Median household income: $48,952

47
Louisiana

Beautiful warm sunset skyline of Detroit, USA from Windsor Ontario, Canada.
Shutterstock

Median household income: $51,073

46
Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline
iStock

Median household income: $51,734

45
New Mexico

cityscape photo of buildings and trees in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Median household income: $51,945

44
Kentucky

Kentucky Skyline
Shutterstock

Median household income: $52,295

43
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma skyline
Shutterstock

Median household income: $54,449

42
Tennessee

cityscape photo of buildings, a highway, and the Sunsphere in Knoxville, Tennessee
Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,071

41
South Carolina

pastel row of houses in charleston
Gordon Bell/Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,227

40
Montana

billings montana
iStock

Median household income: $57,153

39
North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Median household income: $57,341

38
Missouri

The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri
iStock

Median household income: $57,409

37
Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Median household income: $57,603

36
Ohio

Downtown Columbus skyline aerial with Alexander Park, Battelle Riverfront Park, Genoa Park, and Scioto River in the foregruond.
iStock

Median household income: $58,642

35
Maine

augusta maine state capitol buildings
Shutterstock

Median household income: $58,924

34
Florida

Florida, West Palm Beach,CR,GR
iStock

Median household income: $59,227

33
South Dakota

cityscape photo of down Sioux Falls, South Dakota at night
iStock

Median household income: $59,533

32
Michigan

The skyline of Detroit, Michigan as seen from Lake Michigan
Shutterstock

Median household income: $59,584

31
Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Median household income: $60,999

30
Iowa

Iowa
Shutterstock

Median household income: $61,691

29
Georgia

Atlanta Georgia at sunset
Shutterstock

Median household income: $61,980

28
Arizona

cityscape photo of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona at night
iStock

Median household income: $62,055

27
Kansas

city skyline of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
iStock

Median household income: $62,087

26
Vermont

The skyline of Montpelier, Vermont in autumn with brick buildings and a church steeple
iStock

Median household income: $63,001

25
Nebraska

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground
iStock

Median household income: $63,229

24
Nevada

Reno at sunrise
iStock

Median household income: $63,276

23
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Median household income: $63,463

22
Texas

street in downtown Laredo, Texas at night
iStock

Median household income: $64,034

21
Wisconsin

Wisconsin
Shutterstock

Median household income: $64,168

20
North Dakota

a farm house in medora north dakota
Shutterstock

Median household income: $64,577

19
Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the summer
iStock

Median household income: $65,003

18
Oregon

The skyline of Portland, Oregon at dusk
iStock

Median household income: $67,058

17
Illinois

the naperville illinois riverwalk
Shutterstock

Median household income: $69,187

16
Delaware

the circle in georgetown delaware
Eric B. Walker/Flickr

Median household income: $70,176

15
Rhode Island

new shoreham lighthouse
Shutterstock

Median household income: $71,169

14
New York

Brooklyn Bridge Secret Spaces in Landmarks
Shutterstock

Median household income: $72,108

13
Minnesota

aerial view of the town of winona minnesota
Shutterstock

Median household income: $74,593

12
Alaska

sitka alaska
Shutterstock

Median household income: $75,463

11
Utah

cityscape photo of Center Street and downtown Provo, Utah at dusk
iStock

Median household income: $75,780

10
Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Median household income: $76,456

9
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

Median household income: $77,127

8
New Hampshire

boats on a lake in New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Median household income: $77,933

7
Washington

Shutterstock/Anna Abramskaya

Median household income: $78,687

6
Connecticut

hartford connecticut skyline
Shutterstock

Median household income: $78,833

5
California

walkway pier, palm trees, oceanside, california
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Median household income: $80,440

4
Hawaii

Honolulu Hawaii
iStock

Median household income: $83,102

3
New Jersey

cityscape photo of buildings in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Median household income: $85,751

2
Massachusetts

The skyline of Boston, Massachusetts as seen from the Charles River at sunset
iStock

Median household income: $85,843

1
Maryland

baltimore skyline
iStock

Median household income: $86,738

