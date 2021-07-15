This Is the Richest State in the U.S., According to Data
Find out where people are making the most money and how your state compares.
Despite recent economic uncertainties, there's some good news when it comes to your finances: median income in the U.S. has been on the rise over the last few years. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau found that the median income in the country had risen to $65,712, the highest ever recorded in the nation. After adjusting for data collection issues resulting from the pandemic, the Census Bureau now estimates that this represents a 4.2 percent increase in median income from the year prior. However, there's also no doubt that many Americans still struggle to get by in today's economy—and that some areas have greater concentrations of wealth. In fact, figures for median income nearly double from the lowest- to highest-paying states. Read on to see each state ranked from lowest median income to highest, according to Census Bureau data, and find out how your state compares to the rest.
50
Mississippi
Median household income: $45,792
49
West Virginia
Median household income: $48,850
48
Arkansas
Median household income: $48,952
47
Louisiana
Median household income: $51,073
46
Alabama
Median household income: $51,734
45
New Mexico
Median household income: $51,945
44
Kentucky
Median household income: $52,295
43
Oklahoma
Median household income: $54,449
42
Tennessee
Median household income: $56,071
41
South Carolina
Median household income: $56,227
40
Montana
Median household income: $57,153
39
North Carolina
Median household income: $57,341
38
Missouri
Median household income: $57,409
37
Indiana
Median household income: $57,603
36
Ohio
Median household income: $58,642
35
Maine
Median household income: $58,924
34
Florida
Median household income: $59,227
33
South Dakota
Median household income: $59,533
32
Michigan
Median household income: $59,584
31
Idaho
Median household income: $60,999
30
Iowa
Median household income: $61,691
29
Georgia
Median household income: $61,980
28
Arizona
Median household income: $62,055
27
Kansas
Median household income: $62,087
26
Vermont
Median household income: $63,001
25
Nebraska
Median household income: $63,229
24
Nevada
Median household income: $63,276
23
Pennsylvania
Median household income: $63,463
22
Texas
Median household income: $64,034
21
Wisconsin
Median household income: $64,168
20
North Dakota
Median household income: $64,577
19
Wyoming
Median household income: $65,003
18
Oregon
Median household income: $67,058
17
Illinois
Median household income: $69,187
16
Delaware
Median household income: $70,176
15
Rhode Island
Median household income: $71,169
14
New York
Median household income: $72,108
13
13
Minnesota
Median household income: $74,593
12
Alaska
Median household income: $75,463
11
Utah
Median household income: $75,780
10
Virginia
Median household income: $76,456
9
Colorado
Median household income: $77,127
8
New Hampshire
Median household income: $77,933
7
Washington
Median household income: $78,687
6
Connecticut
Median household income: $78,833
5
California
Median household income: $80,440
4
Hawaii
Median household income: $83,102
3
New Jersey
Median household income: $85,751
2
Massachusetts
Median household income: $85,843
1
Maryland
Median household income: $86,738
