This Is the Richest State in the U.S., According to Data

Despite recent economic uncertainties, there's some good news when it comes to your finances: median income in the U.S. has been on the rise over the last few years. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau found that the median income in the country had risen to $65,712, the highest ever recorded in the nation. After adjusting for data collection issues resulting from the pandemic, the Census Bureau now estimates that this represents a 4.2 percent increase in median income from the year prior. However, there's also no doubt that many Americans still struggle to get by in today's economy—and that some areas have greater concentrations of wealth. In fact, figures for median income nearly double from the lowest- to highest-paying states. Read on to see each state ranked from lowest median income to highest, according to Census Bureau data, and find out how your state compares to the rest.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.

50 Mississippi

Median household income: $45,792

49 West Virginia

Median household income: $48,850

48 Arkansas

Median household income: $48,952

47 Louisiana

Median household income: $51,073

46 Alabama

Median household income: $51,734

45 New Mexico

Median household income: $51,945

44 Kentucky

Median household income: $52,295

43 Oklahoma

Median household income: $54,449

42 Tennessee

Median household income: $56,071

41 South Carolina

Median household income: $56,227

40 Montana

Median household income: $57,153

39 North Carolina

Median household income: $57,341

38 Missouri

Median household income: $57,409

37 Indiana

Median household income: $57,603

36 Ohio

Median household income: $58,642

35 Maine

Median household income: $58,924

34 Florida

Median household income: $59,227

RELATED: This Is How Much Money You Need to Live Comfortably in Your State.

33 South Dakota

Median household income: $59,533

32 Michigan

Median household income: $59,584

31 Idaho

Median household income: $60,999

30 Iowa

Median household income: $61,691

29 Georgia

Median household income: $61,980

28 Arizona

Median household income: $62,055

27 Kansas

Median household income: $62,087

26 Vermont

Median household income: $63,001

25 Nebraska

Median household income: $63,229

24 Nevada

Median household income: $63,276

23 Pennsylvania

Median household income: $63,463

22 Texas

Median household income: $64,034

21 Wisconsin

Median household income: $64,168

20 North Dakota

Median household income: $64,577

19 Wyoming

Median household income: $65,003

18 Oregon

Median household income: $67,058

17 Illinois

Median household income: $69,187

16 Delaware

Median household income: $70,176

15 Rhode Island

Median household income: $71,169

14 New York

Median household income: $72,108

And for more money facts and tips sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

13 Minnesota

Median household income: $74,593

12 Alaska

Median household income: $75,463

11 Utah

Median household income: $75,780

10 Virginia

Median household income: $76,456

9 Colorado

Median household income: $77,127

8 New Hampshire

Median household income: $77,933

7 Washington

Median household income: $78,687

6 Connecticut

Median household income: $78,833

5 California

Median household income: $80,440

RELATED: This Is How Much Money You Need to Retire in Your State, According to Data.

4 Hawaii

Median household income: $83,102

3 New Jersey

Median household income: $85,751

2 Massachusetts

Median household income: $85,843

1 Maryland

Median household income: $86,738

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich in Your State, According to Data.