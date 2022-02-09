The allure of sexual enhancement supplements can be too enticing for some shoppers to turn down. But in reality, the products on the market are unregulated, meaning they can be ineffective at delivering on their promises at best and potentially dangerous to your health at worst. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warnings about three supplements that could pose serious health risks. Read on to see which recalled products are causing the agency concern and what you should do if you've purchased them.

RELATED: If You Use This Common Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Red Pill and Mac Daddy supplements are being recalled by their manufacturers.

On Feb. 8, the FDA announced that three male enhancement supplements are being voluntarily recalled by their respective manufacturers. One company is ABC Sales 1 Inc, which is recalling both its Mac Daddy Red Capsules and Mac Daddy Purple Capsules, which were sold and distributed nationwide on Amazon. The affected Red Capsules can be identified by the lot number 1230004, an expiration date of 03/30/2024, the Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) B07TLDZLY2, and UPC 742137605191. Packaging for the Purple Capsules includes lot number 1230005, an expiration date of 03/30/2024, ASIN B08Z63Z4QK, and UPC 742137605764.

The second company is Your Favorite Shop, which has issued a recall on specific packages of its male enhancement supplement, The Red Pill. The affected product is packaged in 10-count blister packs within a carton printed with lot number 26436989 and an expiration date of 10/30/2023. The Red Pill was also distributed and sold through Amazon nationwide.

Both supplements are being recalled because they may contain undeclared ingredients.

The product recalls were issued when it was discovered that the supplements contained undeclared ingredients that could pose health risks to some people taking them. According to the notices, laboratory analysis found that all three pills are tainted with tadalafil, while the Mac Daddy Purple Capsules and Red Capsules also contain sildenafil.

According to the FDA, tadalafil and sildenafil are ingredients known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in products approved by the agency to treat male erectile dysfunction. However, because this substance is not approved for use in the three recalled products, its presence makes them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

RELATED: For more health news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Certain people who take the unapproved supplements could face "life-threatening" health risks.

In both notices, the FDA warns that "serious health risks" could result from taking the unapproved capsules. "PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening," the agency states. "Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates."

Fortunately, neither company has received any reports of adverse reactions from taking the male enhancement supplements to date.

Here's what you should do if you purchased the recalled supplements.

Both companies say that they will notify distributors and customers through Amazon messages to alert them about the recall and arrange for a return of the products. For now, anyone who has the recalled supplements at home should stop taking them immediately. If you've already experienced any health problems from using the product, you should contact your doctor or healthcare provider right away.

Customers with questions about the Mac Daddy Red and Purple Capsules recall can contact Josh Green at 845-459-0632 Monday through Thursday between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. Anyone with questions about The Red Pill recall can contact Your Favorite Shop by calling 551-255-0862 or e-mailing yourfavoriteshoppills@gmail.com weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

RELATED: If You Have This Aspirin at Home, Throw It Out, Authorities Say.