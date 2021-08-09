Health

Reba McEntire Just Gave This Warning After Her Breakthrough COVID Case

The singer got COVID despite being vaccinated. Now, she's offering advice to her followers.

By Allie Hogan
August 9, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
August 9, 2021

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many vaccinated people are getting increasingly concerned about their chances of developing a breakthrough COVID case. While people who get COVID after being fully vaccinated are very unlikely to become seriously ill, most would rather avoid getting sick entirely. Singer and actor Reba McEntire recently revealed that she and her partner Rex Linn got COVID despite being fully vaccinated, and she took to social media to give her followers a crucial warning following her "not fun" case. Read on to see what McEntire had to say.

RELATED: Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID.

Reba McEntire just warned her followers to be safe after she got a breakthrough case of COVID.

Reba McEntire
Debby Wong / Shutterstock

Recently, McEntire did a live stream recording on TikTok. The country star took followers through her home, showed them some of her partner's cooking, sang a song, and most importantly, warned her fans about the ongoing dangers of COVID. "I just want to say one thing. This has been a hard year, and it's getting rougher again," McEntire said. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home." The singer went on to share insight into her own experience of getting COVID after being vaccinated.

RELATED: If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says.

The singer said her breakthrough COVID case was "not fun."

Reba McEntire
s_bukley / Shutterstock

"It's not fun to get," McEntire said. "I did get it—Rex and I got it—and it's not fun. You don't feel good." McEntire explained that while she and Rex were vaccinated, they still got infected with COVID and developed symptoms. Because of that, she suggested that her followers "be protected the best you can." That means getting vaccinated, but also wearing a mask and staying home when possible.

McEntire said her tour may be postponed due to the ongoing COVID surge.

Reba McEntire
Debby Wong / Shutterstock

During the live stream, McEntire shared that her tour is likely to be delayed, as case numbers continue to surge as a result of the highly infectious Delta variant. "We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February, and March," she said. "We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December—the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December. But we don't know if that's going to go."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

A handful of celebrities have gotten breakthrough COVID cases.

Catt Sadler
Shutterstock

McEntire isn't the only celebrity who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. Actor Kevin Connollyformer E! News host Catt Sadler, and comedian Bill Maher are just a handful of the celebrities who have experienced breakthrough COVID cases. Although the Delta variant may diminish the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing symptomatic COVID infections, breakthrough cases are still relatively uncommon. NBC reported that data from the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that 1 in 900 people get COVID after being fully vaccinated.

RELATED: If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Tired millennial female relax at home after hard work day switch on favorite series
    Tired millennial female relax at home after hard work day switch on favorite series
    Smarter Living

    This TV Provider May Soon Drop 108 Channels

    And it could happen as soon as next week.

  • Colin Firth
    Colin Firth
    Culture

    See Colin Firth's Son, Who's Also an Actor

    Will Firth could be a star in the making.

  • Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan during Olympic training in 1994
    Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan during Olympic training in 1994
    Culture

    '90s Tabloid Celebs & What They're Doing Now

    See where these 15 infamous faces are today.

  • Johnny Weir at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
    Johnny Weir at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
    Culture

    Johnny Weir Defends Olympics Outfit

    After receiving an offensive comment.

  • mature adult man in the room
    mature adult man in the room
    Health

    This Makes You Less Likely to Catch Delta

    Find out what can protect you by 60 percent.

  • Quentin Tarantino at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019
    Quentin Tarantino at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019
    Culture

    Quentin Tarantino Vowed Not to Give Mom Money

    He made the promise to himself in his childhood.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group