As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many vaccinated people are getting increasingly concerned about their chances of developing a breakthrough COVID case. While people who get COVID after being fully vaccinated are very unlikely to become seriously ill, most would rather avoid getting sick entirely. Singer and actor Reba McEntire recently revealed that she and her partner Rex Linn got COVID despite being fully vaccinated, and she took to social media to give her followers a crucial warning following her "not fun" case. Read on to see what McEntire had to say.

Reba McEntire just warned her followers to be safe after she got a breakthrough case of COVID.

Recently, McEntire did a live stream recording on TikTok. The country star took followers through her home, showed them some of her partner's cooking, sang a song, and most importantly, warned her fans about the ongoing dangers of COVID. "I just want to say one thing. This has been a hard year, and it's getting rougher again," McEntire said. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home." The singer went on to share insight into her own experience of getting COVID after being vaccinated.

The singer said her breakthrough COVID case was "not fun."

"It's not fun to get," McEntire said. "I did get it—Rex and I got it—and it's not fun. You don't feel good." McEntire explained that while she and Rex were vaccinated, they still got infected with COVID and developed symptoms. Because of that, she suggested that her followers "be protected the best you can." That means getting vaccinated, but also wearing a mask and staying home when possible.

McEntire said her tour may be postponed due to the ongoing COVID surge.

During the live stream, McEntire shared that her tour is likely to be delayed, as case numbers continue to surge as a result of the highly infectious Delta variant. "We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February, and March," she said. "We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December—the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December. But we don't know if that's going to go."

A handful of celebrities have gotten breakthrough COVID cases.

McEntire isn't the only celebrity who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. Actor Kevin Connolly, former E! News host Catt Sadler, and comedian Bill Maher are just a handful of the celebrities who have experienced breakthrough COVID cases. Although the Delta variant may diminish the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing symptomatic COVID infections, breakthrough cases are still relatively uncommon. NBC reported that data from the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that 1 in 900 people get COVID after being fully vaccinated.

