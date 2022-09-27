When it was revealed just over two weeks ago that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at the age of 96, all eyes were on the Royal Family for a variety of reasons. One of them? How they would incorporate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into the events surrounding the late monarch's funeral. After all, there was the fact that the couple stepped down from their roles as working royals and moved to America. Harry and Meghan had lashed out at Royal Family in a series of interviews and then was Harry's tell-all set to be published in just a few months. While Harry and Meghan did join the family in mourning the Queen, many have speculated that the impending publication of the memoir made things awkward, especially with Harry and his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. According to new reports, Harry is having second thoughts about publishing the book and is trying to make last-minute changes.

1 The "Truthful and Wholly Accurate" Tell-All Is Set to Be Published This Fall

The book, set to be published this fall, is part of a three-title deal worth several millions of dollars. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry stated in a press release issued in 2021 announcing the "truthful and wholly accurate" tell-all. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

2 The Contents "Might Not Look So Good" for the Monarchy

The mistreatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, themes of racism, and who is to blame for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, are amongst the topics expected to be dissected in the book. However, new reports claim that Harry is concerned some of the revelations "might not look so good" for the monarchy and might be ill-timed now that his father has become King. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Harry Wants to Make "Refinements"

Sources say he wants to make "refinements" to the manuscript. However, it has already been signed off by publishers at Penguin Random House, and it may be too late. According to The Sun on Sunday, Harry's first draft was "disappointing" and "too emotional" and spent too much time detailing his mental health struggles.

4 He Is "Desperate" to Make the Edits

"Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne," the source said. "There may be things which might not look good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King."

5 It Might Be Too Late

"He wants sections changed," the source continued. "It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."