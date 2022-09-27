Extra

The Real Reason Why Prince Harry Wants to Make "Eleventh Hour Attempt to Change Tell-All Memoir"

It might be too late for any edits. 

By Leah Groth
September 27, 2022
By Leah Groth
September 27, 2022

When it was revealed just over two weeks ago that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at the age of 96, all eyes were on the Royal Family for a variety of reasons. One of them? How they would incorporate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into the events surrounding the late monarch's funeral. After all, there was the fact that the couple stepped down from their roles as working royals and moved to America. Harry and Meghan had lashed out at Royal Family in a series of interviews and then was Harry's tell-all set to be published in just a few months. While Harry and Meghan did join the family in mourning the Queen, many have speculated that the impending publication of the memoir made things awkward, especially with Harry and his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. According to new reports, Harry is having second thoughts about publishing the book and is trying to make last-minute changes. 

1
The "Truthful and Wholly Accurate" Tell-All Is Set to Be Published This Fall

Bookshelves at Barnes and Noble
Mihai_Andritoiu / Shuttestock

The book, set to be published this fall, is part of a three-title deal worth several millions of dollars. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry stated in a press release issued in 2021 announcing the "truthful and wholly accurate" tell-all. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." 

2
The Contents "Might Not Look So Good" for the Monarchy

Shutterstock

The mistreatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, themes of racism, and who is to blame for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, are amongst the topics expected to be dissected in the book. However, new reports claim that Harry is concerned some of the revelations "might not look so good" for the monarchy and might be ill-timed now that his father has become King. 

3
Harry Wants to Make "Refinements"

Prince Harry
James Manning/PA Wire

Sources say he wants to make "refinements" to the manuscript. However, it has already been signed off by publishers at Penguin Random House, and it may be too late. According to The Sun on Sunday, Harry's first draft was "disappointing" and "too emotional" and spent too much time detailing his mental health struggles. 

4
He Is "Desperate" to Make the Edits

Tributes, cards, messages, flowers and gifts left for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park and around Buckingham Palace following her 70 year reign.
Shutterstock

"Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne," the source said. "There may be things which might not look good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King."

5
It Might Be Too Late

Book Production Blank Objects Industrial Factory Finishing Line
Shutterstock

"He wants sections changed," the source continued. "It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • An American flag flies over the entrance and outside facade of a large Home Depot store that sells a full range of building matrerials
    An American flag flies over the entrance and outside facade of a large Home Depot store that sells a full range of building matrerials
    Smarter Living

    Home Depot Is Now Making Shoppers Do This

    You may notice a big change on your next trip.

  • older couple laughing having dinner
    older couple laughing having dinner
    Relationships

    6 Questions to Ask That Keep the Spark Alive

    Here's what therapists recommend.

  • Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Someone to Watch Over Me" in 1987
    Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Someone to Watch Over Me" in 1987
    Entertainment

    Scientology Broke Up Tom Cruise & Mimi Rogers

    An ex-Scientologist makes the claim in new book.

  • A woman shopping for meat in the grocery store
    A woman shopping for meat in the grocery store
    Health

    If You Have These Meat Products, Don't Eat Them

    The USDA warns they pose a serious health threat.

  • Romantic couple at home share tenderness with cat
    Romantic couple at home share tenderness with cat
    Relationships

    Pet Owners Say They'd Dump Their Partner Over This

    A new study shows half of them feel this way.

  • Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa during a press conference in 2011
    Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa during a press conference in 2011
    Entertainment

    Kelly Ripa Talks Working with Regis Philbin

    "It was not a cakewalk."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group