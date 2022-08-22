Extra

The Real Reason Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Leaving Kensington Palace

The couple have a good reason for leaving London.

August 22, 2022
August 22, 2022

After sinking millions of dollars into the renovation of their swanky Kensington Palace abode, many people were shocked to learn that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be moving their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to Windsor. After all, the couple initially intended for the palatial spread to be their forever home, as William would eventually become the King of England. However, their plans changed. In June, it was announced that the family would be moving and according to sources, this is why. 

1
Will and Kate Want to Give Their Kids a "Normal" Life

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton) visit Auckland's Viaduct Harbour during their New Zealand tour on April 11, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand.
According to Omid Scobie, Yahoo!'s Royal Executive Editor, sources have confirmed that the couple is moving "away from the goldfish bowl" in London in an effort to give their children "as normal a life as possible."

2
Windsor Is Close Enough to London

Windsor castle near London, United Kingdom
The source continues that while London was initially their dream, they realized that living in the middle of Kensington Gardens may not be the best place for their children as they get older "They thought about moving to [their home in] Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that's where Windsor came into the picture," they told Scobie. 

3
They Are Renting a Private Home

Interior from windsor castle, England
According to sources, the couple preferred a private home to an official Royal mansion. Their new 4-bedroom home, which they are renting, is on Windsor's Home Park Estate, and is reportedly significantly smaller and safer. However, it resides on a 655-acre estate so the kids can run around the property without full-on security operation due to the Crown Estate's well-established on-site security.

4
There Will Be No Live-In Staff

Butler on phone
And, while the family had live-in nannies and staff at Kensington, they will enjoy a more normalized and private life in Windsor as staff will be housed elsewhere on the estate. The kids will also be starting new schools in the fall. "The Cambridge family will be experiencing a significant amount of changes in the coming weeks; as well as moving to Windsor, George, Charlotte and Louis are all set to enroll at brand new schools, which is understandably a daunting concept," a royal expert told OK!.

5
They Will Eventually Return to Kensington

Kensington palace and gardens, London, UK
When will the family return to their swanky Kensington pad? According to sources, they will move back when the kids grow up. "Apartment 1A will always be their official residence," the source told Yahoo!

