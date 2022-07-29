Extra

Real Life "Chucky" Doll Freaks Out Neighbors in Alabama. "I Almost Had a Heart Attack."

Everyone was screaming.

By Michael Martin
July 29, 2022
By Michael Martin
July 29, 2022

Chucky, the murderous red-haired doll introduced in the 1988 horror movie Child's Play, has had an extensive life, spawning numerous movie sequels and a recent streaming series. But despite the character's ubiquity, some Alabama residents weren't ready to see him walking around a local neighborhood. Read on to learn how their "biggest fear" came to life. 

1
"I almost had a heart attack."

Boy in the Chucky Doll costume.
Facebook/Kendra Walden

Kendra Walden thought she was hallucinating, she told the Today show, and everyone in her car was screaming. "When we got closer to him we saw that it was real," she said. "It scared the heck out of us." (Walden noted that her Marine brother's "biggest fear in the entire world" is Chucky and "would have died on the spot.") 

Walden posted some images on Facebook of what looked like the grimacing ginger doll—clad in the recognizable overalls and striped shirt— walking around a residential neighborhood. "Dear parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson," she wrote. "Get your kid. I almost had a heart attack."

2
"Oh my goodness,' that's my kid."

Boy in the Chucky Doll costume.
Facebook/Kendra Walden

Turns out "Chucky" was a five-year-old named Jackson who dressed up in one of his old Halloween costumes.

WIAT-TV caught up with Jackson's mother, Britnee Reed."That's just kind of how his personality is," she said. "He dresses up in different costumes throughout the week. He loves to make people laugh."

Reed was at work at the time and discovered Walden's post when a co-worker sent it to Reed, saying it looked like something her son would do. "I zoomed in and said, 'Oh my goodness,' that's my kid," she said. She called her mother, who was babysitting Jackson; she had helped him dress up and was overseeing his march of terror from the nearby porch.

3
Chucky Goes Viral

Boy in the Chucky Doll costume.
Facebook/Kendra Walden

Walden's post has attracted more than 109,000 shares and 12,000 comments. "THIS is what happens when there's not a Chucky movie at least every few years," said one commenter. "He takes to the streets."

Reed said feedback to the incident has been mostly positive. "We actually got a message from people asking for him to be at their kid's birthday party," she said. The family will be declining those invitations, although Jackson had one request for the media.

"Tell them I was a good Chucky," Jackson told WIAT. "And make sure you send my grandma a copy of the pictures, too." 

4
Iconic Villain

Chucky at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Seed of Chucky'
Shutterstock

Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray is a fictional character of the Child's Play horror film franchise. Chucky is a vicious serial killer who transfers his soul into a "Good Guy" doll and tries to transfer to a human body. The character has become one of the most recognizable horror icons. In 1999, the Chucky character was nominated for the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for the film Bride of Chucky.

5
A Lasting Influence in Pop Culture

chucky from childs play, 20th century nostalgia
IMDB/United Artists

Child's Play creator Don Mancini explained that Chucky draws heavily from the My Buddy dolls: "In my original script, he was originally called Buddy, and we couldn't use it because of the 'My Buddy' doll." In the early 1990s, a now closed chain of appliance stores called The Good Guys thought about changing their name after the Child Play movies started coming out, because they were getting a lot of prank calls about the movies, and people kept going in the stores asking them if they sold Good Guy dolls. Chucky's grip on our imaginations remains strong to this day. In an episode of And Just Like That…, the HBO spinoff of Sex and the City, Miranda confronts a prankster dressed as Chucky, who is harassing people on an NYC subway platform.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Christopher Serrone in Goodfellas
    Christopher Serrone in Goodfellas
    Entertainment

    See Young Henry From "Goodfellas" Now at 45

    Christopher Serrone and Ray Liotta shared the role.

  • Jennette McCurdy at the 2013 Kids' Choice Awards
    Jennette McCurdy at the 2013 Kids' Choice Awards
    Entertainment

    This Ex-Child Star Is "Ashamed" of Her Roles

    Jennette McCurdy starred on two Nickelodeon shows.

  • large storeroom of flowers
    large storeroom of flowers
    Smarter Living

    The Best Flower for Your Zodiac Sign

    Let the cosmos choose your best bouquet.

  • Group of dolphins.
    Group of dolphins.
    Extra

    Dolphins Act Like "Boy Bands" to Attract Mate, Scientists Say

    They dance and sing in unison to get some action.

  • Megan Markle and Prince Harry visited Millennium Point in Birmingham on International Women's Day in 2018
    Megan Markle and Prince Harry visited Millennium Point in Birmingham on International Women's Day in 2018
    Extra

    Meghan Markle Denies She "Lied" to Oprah. Now Her Half-Sister is Suing. 

    The Markle family drama is heating up, and now lawyers are involved.

  • Trunk Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park
    Trunk Bay on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park
    Travel

    The 5 Best Beaches That Are U.S. National Parks

    Enjoy the sun and surf at these stunning locales.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group