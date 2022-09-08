In recent weeks there has been increased concern about Queen Elizabeth's health. Not only has she missed several events that she was scheduled to appear at, but it seems as though Prince Charles, her son, and heir-to-the-throne, has been stepping up in his responsibilities as a Royal. Experts have been speculating that the 96-year-old's health has taken a serious turn for the worst. And, on Thursday, September 8, a palace spokesperson confirmed that doctors "are concerned" about her failing health. Here is everything we know about Queen's health, Royal Family plans, and what possibly can happen next.

1 Doctors "Are Concerned" About Her Health

In an official statement, officials confirmed that the Queen is very ill and under 24/7 medical care. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the statement reads.

2 Her Family Is Traveling to Balmoral

According to a royal source immediate family members have been informed about her condition and are rushing to her bedside. Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen's grandson Prince William, are all on their way to see her. So are Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who were in the UK for the WellChild awards.

3 The New Prime Minister Shared Her Thoughts

Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met with the Queen on Tuesday. On Thursday she took to Twitter with a grim sounding tone. "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she wrote. "My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

4 The Archbishop of Canterbury Also Tweeted

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury also tweeted that the "prayers of the nation" are with the Queen, who is also the head of the Church of England. "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today," he wrote. "May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 The Queen's Last Engagement Was on Tuesday

Just yesterday the Queen postponed a Privy Council meeting at the last minute, after the advice of her doctors. On Tuesday she met with both Truss and Boris Johnson at Balmoral.

"There have been reports of regular morning visits by the Prince of Wales, who attended the Braemar Gathering, part of the Highland games circuit, in Aberdeenshire last weekend without the Queen. The Queen is not thought to have previously cancelled a privy council meeting at short notice, although officials may have scheduled them to avoid other instances of ill health," The Times reported.

6 Harry and Meghan Are Also On Their Way

According to a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple is on their way to see the Queen. Conveniently, Harry and Meghan are currently in the UK. They were set to make an appearance at the WellChild awards in London this evening.

7 Prince Charles in Spotlight

Queen Elizabeth is the second longest reigning monarch in world history. The head of the British Royal family has been sitting on the throne for a whopping 70 years, after French King Louis XIV at 72 years. However, the recent health troubles made many Royal insiders believe she will have to pass the throne on her eldest son, Prince Charles, in the near future. Once he takes the throne, it is inevitable there will be many changes occurring at the palace, and some Royal experts maintain they have inside scoop about the monarchy shake-up plans Charles is planning.

8 There Could be a "Slimmed Down" Monarchy

On the recent episode of Daily Express' Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer dished that Charles is planning a "slimmed down" monarchy, detailing his royal shake-up plans to host Pandora Forsyth. He also gave some insight into who will "make the cut" within the future monarchy line-up.

9 Charles and Camilla Could Be King and Queen

"Who is actually going to make the cut, do you think, with Prince Charles heading it up?" Forsyth asked the expert. He revealed an obvious duo. "Certainly you will have King Charles and Queen Camilla, as we now know," he responded.

10 Will and His Family Could Play Major Royal Roles

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Prince and Princess of Wales, almost certainly," he continued. "I suppose George, well of course George and Charlotte have already been out, and Louis [too]. They have been out doing some royal engagements with their parents." And, when the third in line to the throne royal gets older, he will play a bigger role. "I think as George gets into his mid-teens to late teens, we might see him doing individual things."

11 Princess Anne Might Have a Role

He added that "in his understanding" Charles is "very appreciative" of his sister, Princess Anne. He believes there could be "a role for her," although this is "not certain."

12 Who Won't Have Royal Roles?

Those who likely won't have major roles? Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down from his Royal duties after the sexual abuse scandal and his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who chose to abandon their roles as working Royals and move to America.