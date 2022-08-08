Extra

The Real Reason the Queen Was Silent on Meghan Markle's Birthday

The Queen Did Wish Meghan a Happy Birthday Publicly on Her 40th.

By Alek Korab
August 8, 2022
By Alek Korab
August 8, 2022

Meghan Markle turned 41 on August 4th–happy birthday!—and an outpouring of birthday messages came in on Thursday. "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" said the Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which posted a gorgeous photo of her. "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" added the official Twitter account of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. One person was mum on social media: The Queen. Her Twitter account made no mention of the big day. Why? There actually may be a pretty good reason, according to one Royal expert. Read on to see the real reason why the Queen was silent on social media on Meghan Markle's birthday. 

1
This is the Real Reason the Queen Was Silent on Social Media, Reportedly

The Queen arrives to visit a replica of one of the original Sainsbury's to celebrate Sainsbury's 150th years in Covent garden in London, England.
Shutterstock

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer was the first to notice that the Queen's Twitter feed was silent on Meghan's birthday. The official Royal Family Twitter feed shared only one tweet that day: "The Princess Royal was in Edinburgh this morning where she enjoyed a sneak peek of the @EdinburghTattoo rehearsals ahead of their opening night tomorrow. The Princess, who is Patron of @EdinburghTattoo, met piper training cadets at the Redford Barracks." But nothing about Meghan. Why? "It is thought the Queen congratulated Meghan privately yesterday but her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when they end in a zero," Palmer wrote. Keep reading to see which celebs did wish Meghan a happy birthday.  

2
It's the First Year Since Her Marriage When the Social Media Account Did Not Mark the Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Shutterstock

"This is the first year that the @royalfamily Twitter and Instagram accounts did not mark the duchess' birthday since her marriage in 2018, though is not to suggest that the queen did not send a personal private message," says Newsweek. "The perceived snub comes in the same week that the monarch notably left Harry out of a message in which she said that William and Charles were carrying on the late Prince Philip's pioneering environmental work."

3
Tyler Perry Shared His Birthday Wish: "So Incredibly Proud"

Shutterstock

Director, actor and film studio owner Tyler Perry, who reportedly allowed Harry and Meghan to stay at his home when they moved to America, shared a heartfelt birthday wish on Friday. "I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan." "LOVE HER!!!!!" commented actor and producer Crystal Renee. "Thank you Tyler Perry for rescuing Harry and Megan and Archie in their time of need if it was not for you and Oprah I'm not sure if we would be able to say happy birthday to her today if we go by what the Tabloid in UK say you is not a friend of Megan anymore but I like doing sure happy birthday again and thank you God bless," wrote another fan.

4
The Queen Did Wish Meghan a Happy Birthday on Her 40th

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II at opening of Royal Open Air Theater, Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Shutterstock

"For Markle's 40th last year, Her Majesty did commemorate her granddaughter-in-law's milestone birthday, posting a trio of photos, including one from her and Markle's visit to Cheshire on the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire," reports Elle UK. "Another photo was a sweet family shot of Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie." For Dutchess Kate's 40th birthday, back in January, Harry and Meghan wished her well privately. "They did a video call," royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly. "They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private."

5
Markle Launched 40×40 Last Year

Meghan Markle
YouTube/Archewell

"Markle launched the initiative 40×40 for her previous birthday, which encouraged people from across the world to donate 40 minutes of their time to help women who have suffered job loss," reports Elle UK. "I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce. With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well," Markle wrote.

Alek Korab
Alek Korab is a Co-Founder and Managing Editor of the ETNT Health channel on Eat This, Not That! Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Kate Middleton
    Kate Middleton
    Extra

    Kate Middleton Tops "Best Dressed" List. See How She Looks so Fabulous.

    The Duchess of Cambridge has great taste and carries herself like royalty.

  • Cat welcome his owner.
    Cat welcome his owner.
    Extra

    Cats Love You When You Hate Them, New Study Reveals

    You need to know the time and the place to get their attention.

  • Senior Woman Being Comforted
    Senior Woman Being Comforted
    Health

    The No. 1 Dementia Symptom People Ignore

    This sign can show up way before a diagnosis.

  • couple bored on vacation drinking cocktails
    couple bored on vacation drinking cocktails
    Relationships

    Signs Your Parter Is Bored With You

    Therapists explain the biggest red flags.

  • A side-view of a woman wearing many hair clips and teal-blue lipstick.
    A side-view of a woman wearing many hair clips and teal-blue lipstick.
    Style

    The Best Lipstick Shade for Your Zodiac Sign

    Discover your beauty power color.

  • Diana Canova in 1970
    Diana Canova in 1970
    Entertainment

    Se Corinne From "Soap" Now

    Diana Canova is 69 and has a new career.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group