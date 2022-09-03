Queen Elizabeth turned 96 in April and recently celebrated 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee. Reigning since she was just 25, she is the second longest reigning royal in history and the longest-serving British monarch ever, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 2015. Recently the beloved Royal has been forced to cancel appearances due to health issues, and many people are wondering if she will soon hand the throne over to her son, heir-to-the-throne, Prince Charles, who is already 73. According to one expert, the Queen has a plan that she has already put into place.

1 The Queen Is "Loosening" Her Control

Recently, it seems as though Queen Elizabeth is handing down her public engagements to her son, which UK constitutional expert Dr. Craig Prescott explains may be her tactic of "loosening" her control and preparing to "transition" Prince Charles into his role as King Charles.

2 She Is Still Very Much the Queen

"The Queen has taken a very singular view of her role that she's very much Queen," Prescott said during an interview with Sky News Australia. "[She] views herself being Queen in a total sense."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 But She Is Slowly Preparing Charles for the Transition

He explains that by slowly stepping away, she can still keep her identity as the Queen while preparing her son for the job of a lifetime. "We may need to look at just loosening that structure," Prescott continued. "It also prepares for the transition."

4 Charles Is "Regent in All But Name" Says Another Expert

Royal author Phil Dampier agreed that Charles is "regent in all but name," as he has been increasing his duties as a working Royal and taking more responsibility.

5 He Is Slowly Stepping Up to the Throne

He added that "slowly but surely" Charles is "having to step up and take on quite a few of the Queen's duties that she can't do." He also pointed out that this is "simply because of her age and because of her medical condition."

6 She Doesn't Seem to Be Going Anywhere

It doesn't seem like the Queen is going anywhere. At her Platinum Jubilee, she pledged to continue to serve "to the best of my ability supported by my family." She continued. "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee. While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come. I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."