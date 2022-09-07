Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the estranged Royals have continued launching their attack on Harry's family. Most recently, Meghan's new podcast and followed by her explosive interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, have taken aim at The Firm. Because it is the policy of the Royal Family to avoid commenting about personal matters, they have remained mum on the many allegations the former Suits star and the youngest son of Prince Charles have made. However, according to sources, the Queen doesn't believe that Harry and Meghan's war against them has ceased.

1 Queen Elizabeth Expects the War Against the Royals Will Continue

Despite promising that "everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," when leaving their roles as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan continue launching their attack. And, a source tells the Sunday Times that Queen Elizabeth expects this will continue.

2 She Is Waiting for the Next Attack

"She doesn't want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be – that will take its toll," the source told the publication.

3 She Would Never Handle a Situation This Way

This is in part because how they are handling the situation completely contrasts how the queen herself would deal with it. The same source added that it is hard to see that what Harry and Meghan are doing "would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 This War Is Not Sustainable Says Another Expert

"Ultimately, they are bashing the institution that has put them in the position they're in, the longevity of that strategy is not sustainable," a second source added to the publication.

5 Prince Charles Has Been Attempting to Smooth Things Over

Another source added that despite being the subject of attack in Meghan's latest interview with The Cut, Prince Charles continues his attempt at reconciliation, inviting the couple to stay with him at Balmoral during their visit. "He hasn't wavered, despite the attacks, which seem to be coming with increased vigour. The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate," the source said. "He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined."