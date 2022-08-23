Queen Faces These Two "Equally Odious" Options, Says Royal Expert

With 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth is the second longest reigning royal in history and the longest-serving British monarch ever, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, in 2015. The beloved royal, who turned 96 in April and recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, started her reign when she was just 25. Her son, heir-to-the-throne, Prince Charles is already 73, and many people are wondering when and if his mother is going to hand the crown down. According to one Royal expert, the monarchy is in "no-man's-land" with the big question unanswered.

1 The Queen Doesn't Seem to Be Leaning in Any Direction

Despite questions about the Queen's health, Daniela Elser of news.com.au maintains Her Majesty refuses to take action. "There are only two available constitutional options that the Queen has in this scenario and both are equally odious to her," she writes.

2 Abdication Is an Option

In her column, she discusses how Queen Elizabeth's father, George VI, became King after Edward VIII was abdicated, which "irreparable and irrevocably" shaped Elizabeth's views on abdication. "The actions of Edward have meant that Her Majesty does not view abdicating as a dignified stepping back but a dereliction of lifelong sworn duty to serve; an abhorrently self-centred putting of one's personal needs ahead of the good of the monarchy," she says. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Regency Is Another

Regency would be another option for Queen Elizabeth, per the expert. "However there is also the question of whether she would view such a move as an admission of defeat," she writes. "While on face value this sounds like an excellent solution, the problem is that regencies have only ever been instituted when a king or queen has been sick, bonkers, or out of the country."

4 She Shouldn't Have Shame in Her Decision

Obviously, it is a big decision and the prospects of the Queen abdicating or Charles becoming Prince Regent should be "seriously considered" per Elser. "There should be no shame in this or any sense of defeat. Instead, turning things over to Charles, either by abdicating or instituting a regency, would be a moment of celebration for an extraordinary woman."

5 She Doesn't Seem to Be Going Anywhere

It doesn't seem like the Queen is going anywhere. At her Platinum Jubilee, she pledged to continue to serve "to the best of my ability supported by my family." She continued. "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee. While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come. I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."