There has been great speculation about Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Prior to marrying the Prince, Meghan was photographed next to the monarch a few times and seemed quite close. However, after the couple's infamous "Megxit" from the United Kingdom and interviews slamming the family, the true nature of the bond between the former Suits star and her husband's grandmother became less clear.

After the Queen's death, Meghan did have kind words to say about her. "I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family," she said. However, one royal biographer has some new insight into how the Queen really felt about Markle. Keep reading to learn more

1 The Queen Allegedly Initially Approved of Markle

According to Gyles Brandreth, the broadcaster and a close confidant of the senior royals, the Queen initially approved of Harry's choice of a wife. However, later on in their relationship, she started to have hesitations about the negative effect Markle had on her grandson.

2 She Allegedly "Did Everything" to Make Her Feel Welcome

"The truth is that when her grandson told her he was marrying Meghan Markle, she was truly delighted by the prospect," Brandreth writes in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. "She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome."

3 Eventually, Allegedly She Became Worried That Harry Was "A Little Too in Love" with Her

However, she became worried that Harry was "perhaps a little too in love" and was blinded by his adoration. This made him overlook things he should have seen, like the reported bullying of staff members that eventually led them to quit.

4 That Was Allegedly the Only Negative Thing She Said About Her

"The only concern the Queen let slip in the early days of the Sussexes' marriage was to wonder to a friend if Harry wasn't 'perhaps a little over-in-love'. This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex," Brandreth writes in an excerpt published by Mail on Sunday.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 She Allegedly Told Meghan She Could Continue Acting

She even gave the actress approval to continue acting. "You can carry on being an actress if you like – that's your profession, after all," she said. However, she was "delighted" when Meghan decided to become a working member of the family.