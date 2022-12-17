Extra

Queen Elizabeth "Felt Very Low" After Prince Harry and Meghan Exit, Expert Claims. "Terrible Toll."

The Queen was very upset about the couple leaving the country. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 17, 2022
December 17, 2022

It goes without saying that the final few years of Queen Elizabeth's life were not uneventful. From Prince Harry meeting and falling in love with Meghan Markle and the accompanying family drama, culminating in the couple's Megxit from the United Kingdom, to the death of her beloved husband, the monarch experienced her fair share of drama. While the matriarch of the family remained cool as a cucumber in the public eye throughout it all, according to an expert, Harry and Meghan's decision to flee the UK took a "terrible toll" on her. 

1
A Royal Expert Explains That the Queen Was Very Upset

Shutterstock

Royal expert Rebecca English writes for The Daily Mail that while the Queen remained neutral throughout all of the drama, behind the scenes, she was actually very upset. And while she supported Harry and Meghan's wishes, it still impacted her terribly. 

2
It Took a "Terrible Toll" on Her, Expert Claims

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock

 "In truth, she was actually very sympathetic to his and Meghan's desire to seek an 'alternative' life if that's what would make them happy," English says. "But the way in which the saga played out so acrimoniously was recently described to me as having taken a 'terrible toll' on the Queen's wellbeing in recent years, leaving her feeling 'very low indeed' at times."

3
Prince Harry Details What Went Down in His Docuseries

Netflix

In the final three episodes of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple tell their side of the story on how their exit went down. Harry even goes into great detail about the Sandringham Summit, attended by his family members. 

4
Harry Claims His Brother Yelled, His Father Lied, and Grandmother Did Nothing

Shutterstock

His recount of the situation involves his brother, Prince William, getting so angry that he yelled at him, his father, King Charles, lying, and his grandmother sitting there and doing nothing about it. 

5
He Said "It Was Terrifying"

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true. And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in," Harry said. "But you have to understand that, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate, sort of, mission, goal/responsibility is the institution."

6
Harry Claims His Brother Released a Joint Statement He Didn't Approve

Netflix

"Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family," Harry continued. "I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that."

7
They "Were Happy to Lie to Protect" William, Harry Claims

Netflix

"I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us. So there was no other option at this point. I said, 'We need to get out of here,'" Harry added.

