From a young age, it was clear that Prince Harry was not a Royal rule follower. Unlike his brother, William, the red-headed son of King Charles and Princess Diana, has consistently refused to fit into the mold that he maintains most of his relatives have. This has been blatantly obvious the past few years, from his decision to step down as a working member of the Royal Family with his wife, Meghan Markle, moving to America to raise his family, and opting to go on a media blitz openly airing his family's dirty laundry. According to experts, Harry is only fulfilling his birthright as his "mother's son." In fact, he comes from a long line of rebels on his maternal side.

1 Harry Allegedly Inherited His Rebellious Streak From His Mother's Family

In his Netflix series, Harry admits he is his "mother's son" and that his decisions are "all heart." According to Tina Brown's biography The Diana Chronicles, Harry's rebellious and emotion-driven nature was inherited from his mother.

2 The "Spencers Are Difficult" the Queen Said

"The Spencers are difficult," the Queen Mother reportedly told a friend, according to the book. "Harry's lineage is a really fascinating mix of royalty, aristocracy and glamorous, rich heiresses," says historian Dr. Carolyn Harris, author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting. "The house of Spencer can be traced all the way back to sheep farmers in medieval times." ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 There Is Lots of Scandal in the Spencer Lineage

"He is descended from not one, but two illegitimate children of King Charles II of England: Henry Fitzroy and Charles Lennox, via two of his great-great-grandmothers, Adelaide Seymour and Rosalind Bingham," adds Harrison. "Then also on his mother's side there are American links, so in a way, Harry is getting back to his roots by settling in California. Diana's maternal great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Work, was an American heiress who divorced her husband in 1891 on the grounds of desertion. It was a high-profile case that appeared in all the newspapers at the time."

4 His "Unconventional Path" Is Similar to His Ancestors

As Harry himself has confessed on many occasions that he is like his mother, Harris points out, "and we can draw many parallels between the unconventional path that he's taken and that of his ancestors, as well as the clever way many of them used the media to their own advantage."

5 Harry Is "Extremely Proud" of His Spencer Hertitage

"Harry is extremely proud of his Spencer heritage, as was his mother, who spoke to him about it at great length when he was growing up," Ingrid Seward, royal commentator and editor of Majesty magazine, explains. "The Spencer family are known for being outspoken, all action, leading with the heart, not the head. Not only does Harry look very Spencer with his red hair, but he calls his aunts Sarah and Jane his 'red aunts.'"

6 From a Wool Merchant to Royal Family