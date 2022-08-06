Extra

This is Why Prince William Never Wears a Wedding Ring

The reason behind his lack of bling is quite simple.

By Leah Groth
August 6, 2022
Pretty much every day since Kate Middleton got engaged to Prince William in 2010, a ring has graced her finger. The Duchess can generally be spotted with her massive 12-carat sapphire and diamond ring, once belonging to Will's mom, Princess Diana. Or, she might be wearing her 18-carat Welsh gold wedding band. Some days, she wears both. However, you might have noticed that her heir-to-the-British throne husband's ring finger has been naked ever since the two got married in 2011. Here's why. 

Prince William Doesn't Like Jewelry

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prior to the Royal wedding, the family issued a statement saying that Prince William would not be wearing a wedding ring. Penny Junor, author of The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair that Rocked the Crown, told Vogue "the Palace issued a statement before their wedding saying so." Why? He simply isn't into bling. "He's not one for jewelry," an insider told The Mirror shortly before the big day. "He's never worn any. He decided he didn't want to wear one now. It's all down to personal preference." Keep reading to see how and where the other Royals wear their rings.

Prince Charles Wears a Wedding Band

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge applaud the arrival onshore of the sailors taking part in the Americas Cup World Series.
Prince Charles, on the other hand, is a fan of wedding bands. The twice-married heir-to-the-throne has worn a band signifying his marriage to Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, he reportedly wears it on his pinky finger instead of the ring finger. 

Prince Philip Never Wore a Wedding Ring

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth
Another major royal figure wasn't a fan of wedding bands either. William's late grandfather and husband-of-the-queen for 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, never wore a ring on that finger. 

Prince Harry Wears a Platinum Band

Prince Harry
Prince Harry, on the other hand, is a fan of jewelry. Not only has he worn a platinum band on his wedding ring finger ever since marrying Meghan Markle (made by the same designer as her engagement ring!) but he has also worn an Oura sleep tracking ring on his right hand. 

There's No Mistaking, William Is Taken

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a special event hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre.
While most people wear wedding bands not only to signify their union in marriage but also to show off the fact that they are taken, it goes without saying that the majority of the world is well aware that Prince William is, in fact, a married man. 

