While millions of people across the world have gotten their vaccination over the past few months, Prince William just received his first dose. Like so many of us, the royal posted a picture to commemorate the moment. But while William's photo has gotten a lot of attention online, it's not because of his dutiful compliance with public health. Read on to find out what has everyone buzzing about the photo of Prince William getting the COVID vaccine.

A photo featuring Prince William's bicep muscle has gotten a lot of attention.

On May 19, Prince William posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram, informing the public that he had received his vaccination the day prior. "On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he wrote. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you've done and continue to do." While followers may have been excited to hear that the prince is on his way to inoculation, that's not what's been drawing the internet's attention. Instead, the sight of Prince William's bare bicep has many people in a frenzy. Because he's often formally dressed with long sleeves and layers, his bare arm—posted on social media, no less—has the internet shocked.

People are surprised to learn Prince William has toned arms.

Media reporters and social users alike have been obsessed with the seemingly bulging muscle Prince William possesses. Some of the top comments on the Instagram post include, "Wasn't expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite," "Oh, Prince William works out," and, "He is really fit," accompanied by a slew of emojis. The glowing praise the prince's arm received in the comments was also echoed across many websites.

Prince William was recently named the "World's Sexiest Bald Man."

This isn't the prince's first time having the internet's heart eyes on him. In March, Prince William was dubbed the "World's Sexiest Bald Man." According to The Sun, researchers found that the royal was described as "sexy" 17.6 million times online. This number helped him beat out Hollywood's favorite bald men, including Stanley Tucci, Dywane "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, and Mike Tyson.

Though he's now getting vaccinated, Prince William already had COVID.

Prince William reportedly had COVID in April 2020, shortly after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus. With the prince on his way to vaccine-induced immunity, the nation can rest easier. Some royals got their shots much earlier than the prince: Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Phillip got vaccinated in January. After having the virus, Prince Charles received his vaccination in February.

